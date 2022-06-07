Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of wanting to harm him by selling her share of the wine business

Brad Pitt continues his legal battle with Angelina Jolie, which has lasted more than five years. Apart from the custody of her six children, one of the reasons for their intricate dispute is once again the fabulous residence in French Provence, where the ex-partner acquired some vineyards and a farm valued at 140 million euros and got married in August 2014, in a wedding published exclusively by the magazine ¡HOLA! The actor denounced her ex-wife for the sale of her part of the Château Miraval and now accuses her of damage the reputation of your wine business, in which they were previously co-owners, by selling his half to a “stranger”, as published by the magazine Peoplewho has had access to the documents presented in court.

Chateau Miraval, owned by Brad Pitt

In 2008, the ex-partner bought his stake in the vineyard and in his complaint, Pitt accused Jolie of inflicting gratuitous damage on him by selling his share of the wine company. He then alleged that they both agreed that neither would sell his share of the farm without the consent of the other party. However, the actress maleficent sold his part Russian businessman Yuri Shefler after receiving legal authorization to be able to sell his shares of the mansion. Previously the interpreter of Eternals She had accused her ex-husband of blocking the sale of the vineyards and after filing a lawsuit, she managed to get a judge to withdraw the temporary order that prevented one of the parties from making financial decisions about their properties during the separation process.

Brad Pitt’s lawyers counterattack in his defense by filing new documents on June 3 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. “Pitt and Jolie bought the château as a home to share with their children and the vineyard as a family business.” MIraval say it became a project in which Brad put all his “passion” and grew “until he became a multi-billion dollar global business and one of the most respected rosé wine producers in the world. The actor, however, accuses Jolie of not contributing “in anything to the success of Miraval.”

Chateau Miraval, owned by Brad Pitt

The actor’s legal team notes that Jolie planned to sell her stake in October to Tenute del Mondo, a company “bent on taking control of Miraval” and that it is “indirectly owned and controlled by Yuri Shefler, the Russian billionaire who controls the Group.” Stoli”. “Jolie chased and then consummated the alleged sale in secret, deliberately keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights,” documents filed by the interpreter’s attorneys read. Sources say the timing of the sale was related to a judge’s decision to issue a ruling awarding Pitt 50/50 custody in the bitter custody battle over the couple’s five minor children. Jolie’s motivation for the sale was “to inflict harm on Pitt,” the documents allege.

Pitt’s team in turn singles out Shefler as a dubious partner and says he has launched a hostile takeover of Miraval and is trying to get “confidential and proprietary information for the benefit of your competitor“. The documents accuse Shefler of having “ruthless business tactics and dubious professional associations“, which in turn “jeopardizes the reputation of the brand that Pitt so carefully built.” He adds “Jolie has tried to force Pitt to associate with a stranger, and worse, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions”.

Angelina Jolie is sued by Brad Pitt

pitt seeks to be compensated for damages in an amount that will be known at the trial, in which he asks that there be a jury, and that the sale of Jolie be declared “null and void”.

