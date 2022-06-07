Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of wanting to “take control of his wine project”

Hollywood stars are many and the problems between the two are even more. After a long confrontation between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt for the custody of their children, the actors write a new chapter in their history of legal conflicts. On this occasion, the protagonist is a wine company.

The 58-year-old American actor and model has accused his ex-partner, Angelina Jolieof trying to harm you by selling without your knowledge or consent to a Russian businessman his share in a French vineyard.

the protagonist of Habia una vez has alleged in a court filing that the actress had acted with “poisonous intentions” and that there is a plan to take complete control of your successful wine project.

Notably Angelina Jolie sold half of the successful winery Château Miraval to a company run by Yuri Shefler. This is the owner of the firm that produces the emblematic Russian vodka Stolichnaya, renamed Stoli.

The former couple bought the winery in Correns, located in southeastern France, in 2008. When their separation became public, rumors began to spread that the estate was valued at $164 million.

Brad Pitt’s great passion

The Château in the south of France, where the couple married in 2014, became one of Brad Pitt’s great passions. Under his direction, it is currently one of the most valued rosé wine producers in the worldaccording to court documents.

However, the actor has pointed out that in 2021, Angelina Jolie “intended to sell her stake to Tenute del Mondo, a hostile third-party competitor bent on taking control of Miraval.”

In the same way, Pitt alleges that the motivation of the interpreter of maleficent for the agreement was to “inflict harm on Pitt”. Brad Pitt has pointed out that the actress’s conduct is “illicit” because she has tried to “force him to associate with a stranger with poisonous intentions”.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie they bought the château like a new home to share with their six children. Furthermore, the intention was run the vineyard as a successful family business.

Such was its success that the first came from the joint venture, Miraval Rosé 2012managed to sell out its first six thousand bottles online five hours after its release.

Brad Pitt demands a trial and accuses Angelina Jolie of two counts of breach of contract, violation of good faith and interference in contractual relations.