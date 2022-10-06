Brad Pitt Addresses Angelina Jolie Assault Accusations: ‘Unfounded’

Brad Pitt has spoken out for the first time about the assault allegations made by his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. In a statement sent to US broadcaster CNN, the actor called the allegations “completely false”.

Angelina told the FBI that she was physically and verbally assaulted by her then-husband during an argument on a private plane in September 2016.

In documents obtained by the American press on Tuesday (4), the actress details the alleged assaults. Pitt allegedly grabbed her shoulders and pushed her against the bathroom wall, in addition to assaulting two of her children.

The actor’s representatives have denied the allegations. “(Jolie’s) story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new and unsubstantiated allegations. Brad takes responsibility for what he did, but not for things he didn’t do. These new claims are completely false,” the statement reads.

Jolie began legal proceedings for a divorce a few days after the flight on which the assaults would have taken place. At the time, the situation was investigated by the FBI and Pitt was not arrested or charged with the incident.