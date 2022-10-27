Brad Pitt after Angelina Jolie is with a very famous model? The gossip

Brad Pitt is managing to move on after the end of the marriage with Angelina Jolie?

Apparently there would be great news in the love life of the man who made millions of fans fall in love with his skill but above all for his beauty.

According to what we read on some American and international sites, Brad Pitt would be dating Emily Ratajkowski.





The woman is by no means unknown to the general public. She rose to fame in 2013 thanks to her appearance of her topless in the song’s video Blurred Lines from Robin Thicke. She is currently one of the most successful US models; she has walked for big brands such as Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Bottega Veneta, Dolce and Gabbana And Versace. But not only. In fact, the model, in addition to collaborating with great designers, has created her own line of costumes and has also made her debut in cinemas.

Very active on socialcalling herself a feminist multiple times, she has received both support and criticism for her views on sexual expression.

She would be the woman who would reopen the heart of Brad. Apparently the two have recently started dating but the age difference doesn’t seem to be a problem. In fact, he is 27 years older than her. At the moment, the two appear to be very reserved on the matter and are trying to keep some secrecy about their relationship. Relationship that could blossom into a great love story or a simple summer flirt.

On the other hand we are talking about two faces that represent two ideals of beauty man / woman, both separate. There Ratajkowski in fact, she has recently announced that she has separated from Sebastian Bear-McClard, father of his son. The two had been married for only 4 years but it seems that the supermodel has asked for separation due to the constant betrayal of her husband.

Brad Pitt instead, as we all know, he has been single for a long time now. Since when, in 2016, he finally said goodbye to his Angelina.



