Brad Pitt after divorce from Angelina Jolie quit drinking, smoking and spent a year with alcoholics anonymous

Brad Pitt after divorce from Angelina Jolie he quit drinking, smoking and spent a year with alcoholics anonymous. He told GQ that he is trying to reflect carefully on his future and on the path he wants to trace for the final stages of an abundantly creative career: «I think I have reached the last stretch, the final semester or quarter. What will this chapter tell? How do I want to structure it? ».

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – Photo: Instagram

Pitt told GQ about his mission to protect his own health. After offering Moshfegh a nicotine mint, he explained that he quit smoking during the pandemic. Although he initially tried to minimize the amount of smoking, he realized that simply cutting down on cigarettes would not be enough: he had to eliminate them. “I don’t have the ability to smoke just one or two a day,” Pitt said. It’s not part of my way of being. For me it’s all or nothing. I throw myself headlong into things. I have lost my privileges ».

After Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, she stopped drinking and spent a year and a half dating alcoholics anonymous: “I had a very nice male group there, very reserved and selective, so it was safe, because I had heard experiences of other people, like Philip Seymour Hoffman, who were taped spilling the beans, and that is just excruciating to me. ‘

«I have always felt very alone in my life – explained the famous and powerful Hollywood actor -, only when I was a child, alone out here too, it is only recently that I have come closer to my friends and my family. What is that line, it could be from Rilke or Einstein, believe it or not, but it was something that was about when you can walk with paradox, when you carry true pain and joy with you at the same time, this is maturity, this is growth ».