Brad Pitt and Ana de Armas conquer the scene

Brad Pitt and Ana De Armas on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival 2022 are a vision. An unexpected couple who stole the show from everyone, making the most romantics and the fans of the actor dream that, from divorce from Angelina Joliethey cheer to see him in love again.

At the screening of “Blonde”, all the spotlight was on Brad Pitt and Ana de Armas ANDREAS SOLAROGetty Images

Brad Pitt’s arrival in the Lagoon was unexpected and very welcome. The 38-year-old actor had not been announced among the stars expected at the Lido, which this year were really many, perhaps to play precisely on the surprise effect that obtained the desired results. Social media have gone crazy and the star’s photos have monopolized the web, apart from the Queen’s farewell. Brad arrived in Venice for the love of his Marilyn and this is not discussed. A love dictated by business, because Pitt is one of the producers of Blonde by Andrew Dominik, a film focused on the life of Monroe starring Ana de Armas available on Netflix from 28 September.

Brad and Ana lit up the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival Stephane Cardinale – CorbisGetty Images

Having landed in Venice quietly and without blatant announcements with his guitar in hand, Pitt brought charm and sex appeal to the Lagoon, which reached its maximum expression on the evening red carpet. In a tuxedo and sneakers, Brad reaffirmed his hegemony in Hollywood among the sex symbols with a magistralis lesson to all the wannabe stars. Ana, a princess in pink by Louis Vuitton consecrates her rise to the Olympus of divas and her Oscar race.

In front of the photographers, the two did not spare amused glances, laughter, hugs. He observes her, applauds her with euphoria and leaves the stage for her; she, fascinated by her charm, like all those present, on the other hand, cannot help but smile. Also with them are director Andrew Dominik and the rest of the cast, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson and Dede Gardner, but the attention is all for them. Ana after the media story with Ben Affleck seems to have promised herself not to attend a colleague anymore but you know, never say never.

Brad Pitt and Ana de Armas joke on the red carpet of Venice 79 Alessandra Benedetti – CorbisGetty Images

It doesn’t matter if the Cuban actress arrived in the Lagoon hand in hand with her boyfriend Paul Boukadakis (to whom she has been linked for a year and a half ed), with whom there was no lack of romantic kisses in the shadow of San Marcoand there is not a shred of “proof” to oil the gossip machine: smiles and complicit glances are enough to make fans dream of Brana.