Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are the best: Emma Stone says it

Mum is always mum. And there is no question. Even when it makes you look the biggest fool of your life.

Ask to Emma Stone. That remembering his first time at the Golden Globes, of his mom sitting next to Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie, has turned pepper red.

Host of the broadcast of Jimmy Fallon, the actress, who got married in secret as she couldn’t do it in a big way due to Covid, unveiled a funny and mortifying episode at the same time. All Mom’s fault, of course.

BROWSE THE GALLERY AND SEE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF EMMA STONE

Emma Stone, a Golden Globe to remember

It was 2011 and Emma had been nominated for the first time in the prestigious awards given by the foreign press for Easy Girl. “It was the first time I went to the Golden Globes. For me it was all very, very, very exciting. And so I took my mother with me, ”explains the actress. Which we will see next year in the role of the young Cruella Demon in the prequel about the life of the very bad “lover” of the Dalmatian 101 Dalmatians.

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ABOUT BRAD PITT

“We were sitting next to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie that night. Of all those possible in such an important event, they! »Laughed Emma Stone. «I state that my mother never drinks. But he drank champagne that night. Which probably wasn’t the best idea, but he was having a lot of fun. ‘ And so Ms. Krista Stone turned to whoever sat next to her and started chatting. Pretending not to know who the illustrious diners were at dinner with her.

Loading... Advertisements

The indiscreet questions to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

“My mom started asking Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt things like ‘Do you have kids?’ And I was thinking, “He must be out of his mind.” Because she knew everything perfectly, but she wanted to have a chat with them. And so the questions were: “How old are they? And what are they called? “. But she already knew everything! ».

Related Articles

Your first Golden Globe. You meet idols you’ve been a lifelong fan of. And your mother makes you look foolish that you will remember for a lifetime. But Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie saved the day. Because they responded with grace and kindness to the lady’s chatter. Without embarrassing you or your daughter.

“They were so kind,” concludes Stone. “We had a lot of fun. It was a very fun evening ». Thanks, especially to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

BROWSE THE GALLERY AND SEE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF EMMA STONE

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION