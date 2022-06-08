Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at loggerheads, a new Depp – Heard case?

People

The actor takes his ex-wife to court

There is no peace in Hollywood where couples do battle. It’s up to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie after the lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

And yet, one would say, “we had many loved ones”, but love is not enough when there are interests at stake. Brad Pitt has accused his ex-wife Jolie of having sold the share of a property in France.

A gesture that according to Brad Pitt was intended to hurt him. The actor has thus decided to take the ex to court for the sale of the properties Chateau Miraval.

Just the latest act of the legal battle that has involved them since they decided to break up and put an end to their marriage in 2016.

In October, Jolie would see her stake in Tenuta a subsidiary of the Russian billionaire’s group Yuri Shefler.

According to Pitt, however, no agreement had been found between the two to sell without mutual consent.

The two had bought the farm in 2008 near Château Miravalwhere they got married in 2014 and where they spent several family vacations while they were together.

Pitt now claims that his colleague and ex-wife intentionally harmed him in the deed of sale and is trying to “inflict damage on the company “.

The documents presented read: “Jolie pursued the sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating his contractual rights. ‘

And then: “Jolie tried to coerce Pitt into teaming up with a stranger and, even worse, a stranger with malicious intentions.“.