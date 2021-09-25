Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie children: they are their photocopies

Let’s face it: as long as they were together, the Brangelina represented our ideal couple. United by the highest ideals, beautiful as gods, romantic and passionate, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie they fulfilled their dream of love by giving birth to a large family.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie children

First it was the Cambodian’s turn Chivan Maddox, now 19 years old, who was entrusted to the Californian actress after the divorce from her first husband, the colleague and handsome tenebrous Billy Bob Thornton. Then, in 2005, it was the turn of adopt little Zahara, who was in a serious condition of malnutrition in an orphanage in Addis Ababa. With Brad Pitt, Angelina had Shiloh in 2006, while a year later the Hollywood couple got it the adoption of Pax Thien, a Vietnamese child, at the time of three years of age. Angelina’s second natural birth takes place in July 2008, when she gives birth at the Lenval pediatric hospital in Nice the two twins Vivienne and Knox, perfect copies of dad Brad.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Pitt-Jolie boys are growing up well and looking peaceful

And today, how did the boys of the Pitt-Jolie house become? We are happy to tell you that they seem very calm and close-knit, smiling after passing the critical period of their parents’ separation. Maddox, the little man of the house, seems to have accused more than all his brothers of the weight of the clashes between mom and dad and would still have tense relations with Pitt, whom he accused months ago of aggressive ways towards his beloved Angelina. Shiloh Pitt, 14, with her big blue eyes and little angel face, is turning into a gorgeous teenager, determined to live her own way, without wanting to fall into any gender classification (it seems that she calls herself John at home).

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Zahara, 16, shows he has one special complicity with his mother, with whom he shares many activities in his free time and a super affectionate relationship (the two are often photographed hand in hand or tightly embraced). Pax, 17, appears to be very reserved, but in turn he is turning into a boy of great charm. Finally the twins, Vivienne and Knox: on the threshold of adolescence, the two 12-year-olds have the colors and features of dad Brad, but the plump and rosy lips are undoubtedly maternal inheritance. After some reluctance to show themselves to photographers, today the Pitt-Jolie twins feel more serene even in front of flashes. In short, perhaps the black (and inevitable) period of the post separation has come to an end. We can only wish him so heartily!

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The best photos of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics READ NOW The story of Lady D’s animalier costume Loading... Advertisements READ NOW The best of Copenhagen Fashion Week READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io