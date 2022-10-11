Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie could be the new Depp x Heard – 10/04/2022 – Illustrated

What happens on the private planes of the rich and famous? Last month, Jay-Z, Beyoncé’s billionaire husband, barred English model Cara Delevingne from traveling on the couple’s jet.

Delevingne had arrived apparently drunk, disheveled, barefoot, and two hours late at the Los Angeles airport. She got on the plane smoking and, 45 minutes later, left disoriented, talking on her cell phone, which she dropped several times on the ground, and left with her puppy, who was also scheduled to travel, in a black SUV with black windows.

Now, the American newspaper The New York Times reveals details of the fight that took place on a private flight in 2016, and which led to the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The two face off in a lawsuit that Pitt is bringing against his ex-wife, who sold her part of a winery in France that they bought together, and where their wedding was celebrated in 2014.

Brad Pitt, who was drunk on that flight, would have pulled Angelina Jolie by the hair and shook the actress, then suffocated one of the children, slapped a few others in the face and, finally, screamed that she would be destroying that family.

Shortly after the verdict in the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in which the actor was the winner, Brad Pitt asked that his case against Angelina also be judged by a popular jury, as was the case with his colleague.

Marilyn Manson, the singer with a history of violence who is suing his ex-girlfriend, actress Evan Rachel Wood, has also requested a jury trial. He says she defamed him when she released a documentary about the violence she suffered during the four years they spent together.

Neither man has (yet) asked for the trial to be televised, as Johnny Depp did, making his lawsuit the biggest internet audience phenomenon in years.

From Tiktok to The New Yorker, from Instagram to Libération, the subject completely dominated the world’s attention for seven weeks, from April 12, when it began, until at least until June 1, when the verdict was read.

Everyone was so mesmerized by that weird reality show that people started seeing things that weren’t there. All to justify the collective obsession with a mess that, in fact, was almost irresistible.

The world facing a pandemic, millions, maybe billions of people glued to the computer screen, doing their jobs, studying, and, a click away, on the courttv.com website, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard staged the final moments of their lives. careers and their reputations.

And, since the end of this freak show, something very strange has happened in the collective unconscious of those who produce and consume news about famous people. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s battle has sparked a hunger for celebrity gossip that seems to know no bounds.

It always existed, of course. But after having engendered so much intimacy, witnessing two beautiful, rich and famous people at their worst versions, the appetite for the more rotten side of who is known has become much more stoked. The gossip-eating monster of famous people is insatiable.

Whether in the members of the English royal family, in the team of an American independent film, in the alleged betrayal of the lead singer of any band, in an alleged crisis in the marriage of Gisele and Tom Brady or in the end of a Hollywood star’s relationship, it doesn’t matter, where there is smoke, the internet drops in to see if the focus of the fire produces enough flames to attract the world’s attention.

This story is not over yet. Last Friday (23) the streaming platform Tubi aired a feature film based on the trial, with Mark Hapka as Johnny Depp and Megan David in the role of Amber Heard. What the hurried producers imagined would happen didn’t happen. Nobody called.

But the celebrity gossip-eating monster that this plot fueled came out of this experience with a far greater, insatiable appetite, and has sought to staunch that hunger on all sides. And, no, this monster doesn’t care about the imagined version of the lives of celebrities like Elvis and Marilyn Monroe that has been released recently. It is a very specific greed, of real facts, especially the ones with images attached.

Since the release of Netflix’s “Blonde,” an imagined version of Marilyn Monroe’s biography, hundreds of stories and notes have come out promising to reveal the truth about the star’s life, who died at age 36 in 1962.

Who knows, taking up this subject again, 60 years later, doesn’t satisfy the internet’s greed?

While no gossip gets the audience right, it seems that every misstep, or even a normal acquaintance’s attitude, whether she’s tending to promote a feature film she worked on for a year or accompanying her grandmother’s funeral procession hand in hand. with his wife, it becomes a ruckus project. Go glue.

It could be that the return to the pre-pandemic calendar, filled with film festivals, mega shows, galas and award ceremonies, has simply put famous people in the public eye again, and the reunion is looking more tumultuous than the we remembered.

What about Prince Harry and his wife, actress Meghan Markle, holding hands during a part of Queen Elizabeth II’s farewell ceremony? And the clothes he wore, different from his father and brother? Stop everything! Lock down the streets! Nobody enters and nobody leaves!

Leonardo DiCaprio ended a relationship that no one knew was happening with a model and then started dating another. Powder on the networks, conspiracy theories claiming that the actor can’t stand to have someone over 25 at his side, with different evidence. But the model he started dating most recently is already 27…

Luckily, most of the gossip that promoters and voracious consumers of celebrity gossip have been swallowing with all their might are harmless. But the hunger they feel is totally out of control. Until a new blockbuster-style scandal emerges, crumbs and leftovers interest them.