Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie family album: the sweetest photos with their 6 children

A touching timeline. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shared many good times with their six children both before and after their separation in 2016.

The former couple began dating in 2005, three years after the actress adopted her son, Maddox, from Cambodia. Pitt then accompanied Jolie to Ethiopia in 2005 to adopt Zahara and the following year she legally adopted both of her children.

The Oscar winners then welcomed Shiloh together in 2006 and adopted Pax from Vietnam in 2007. A year later, Jolie gave birth to their twins, Knox and Vivienne.

Since the duo quit in September 2016, the stars of Mr. and Mrs. Smith have been co-parents of their children. “Brad enjoys spending more time with the children and things have improved with the four youngest children,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in June 2019.

The insider went on to tell us that the exes used OurFamilyWizard to make their dynamic work work. “[That] it was probably one of the most useful tools for their family in terms of getting things going on the best friendly terms possible, ”shared the source. “Once Brad and Angie started using the platform, it allowed them to coordinate the children’s programs. They have very busy lives ”.

Jolie’s dad, Jon Voight, is excited about which “invested mom” his daughter is in February 2019.

The Midnight Cowboy star told us exclusively at the time: “He’s working on it. He agrees with these guys. He gives them love every second of their day. He is also very smart. Clever girl. Courageous. He has all these great qualities ”.

Voight added: “Angie is very good at encouraging children to be who they want to be, to do what they want to do. … They are encouraged to express themselves each in their own way ”.

As for Pitt, the Fight Club star is “more excited” about fatherhood. “He encourages [his children] to pursue their hobbies. They do simple things like cooking or watching movies, ”an insider told us exclusively about her parenting methods in June 2019.“ They love to go out and talk. Brad talks to them about whatever they have in mind: he’s a great listener. He is thankful that all animosity is in the past. [The kids] come first. [He loves] being a dad and sharing his life with his children “.

Keep scrolling to see Jolie and Pitt’s sweetest moments with Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne over the years.

