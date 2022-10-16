Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: from the beginning of a forbidden love to the outbreak of a legal war with allegations of violence

For more than a decade, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie -affectionately nicknamed as Brangelina- They proudly carried the title of Hollywood’s most beloved couple. Their relationship had all the necessary elements to become a story worthy of headlines: two acclaimed and successful artists whose love was, from the start, classified as forbidden and who, when they managed to arrange it, soon formed a massive family. But not only did they have beauty to spare, success and charisma but, every two times three, they became news for their selfless humanitarian aid actions and for the love with which they raised their six children.

That is why nobody saw the divorce coming -started in 2016-which became a series of legal conflicts that took everyone by surprise and that, so far in 2022, are far from over.

In recent months, in the midst of a tug-of-war for the custody of the children, it came to the fore a complaint that Angelina made to Pitt after an episode of violence that took place in 2016 on a private plane and that, as was said at the time, was the last straw.

But how did that romance start, from being the dream hollywood, became a fierce legal and media confrontation?

In 2003, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were called to be part of a project that would change their lives. Directed by Dou Liman, Mr and Mrs smith It went down in history as just another popcorn movie, but it was on those recording sets where the romance took its first steps.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starred together in Mr and Mrs Smith

The initial chemistry was increased by the forbidden character of what they felt since, at the time, he was married to Jennifer Aniston and she had just ended her marriage to Billy Bob Thorton. However, the long hours of shared work added to the passionate relationship that they had to interpret in front of the cameras were all that was needed for something more than a simple friendship to begin to take shape.

If there is something difficult to hide -especially in the world of entertainment- it is the birth of a romance and, despite the fact that they did not speak publicly about the type of bond that united themRumors soon spread.

Without the intention of making big statements, the brand new couple (not yet confirmed), let their actions speak for themselves. In 2005, the actress from friends and the gallant announced their divorce and, a few months later, Pitt was seen with Angelina in Ethiopia as the actress finalized the adoption of their second daughter, Zahara.

As soon as 2006 began, Pitt signed the necessary papers so that Jolie’s two adopted children – in 2002 she became a mother for the first time by adopting Maddox in Cambodia – would carry her last name and, with that simple gesture, laid the foundations of a massive family It would get bigger with the passing of the years.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s first red carpet appearance as a couple JAMES DEVANEY/WIREIMAGE

In dialogue with fashion That same year, the Californian actress confirmed what everyone suspected. “Because of the movie – Mr and Mrs smith- they made us do a lot of crazy stuff together and I think we found this weird friendship and camaraderie that just happened. I think a couple of months later I realized, ‘God, I can’t wait to go to work. It took us until the end of the recording to understand that it could mean something more than we had allowed ourselves to believe. And we both knew it was something big, something that was going to entail a lot of consideration,” he admitted. That was the first time that she spoke about their relationship publicly.

the start of Brangelina it was very controversial. And both part of the audience -especially Aniston’s fans- and people in the environment saw it with bad eyes. But Hollywood is quick to forget, at least when it comes to couples as successful and charismatic as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Therefore, from one day to the next, they were already part of the royalty of the world of cinema.

The actors became one of Hollywood’s favorite couples File, Archive

There was no ceremony, red carpet or event where they were not seen together. In each of the interviews they gave, the love and devotion they felt for each other was almost impossible to hide. And, little by little, they built a family that seemed to belong to a story where only good things happen.

Maddox and Zahara were soon joined Shiloh, his first biological daughter, who was born on May 27, 2006. Just under a year later, traveled to Vietnam to adopt Pax Thien and, in July 2008, the family grew even larger after the birth of the twins Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline.

Like your love, their careers did nothing but flourish: The two continued to star in million-dollar productions, they bought a winery that was among the most successful producers of rosé wine, Angelina established herself as a representative of humanitarian aid, he began to produce films and she began to direct them.

After six years of a prosperous courtship, the most awaited news arrived: the wedding. In 2012 they announced that they were engaged and, in 2014, they celebrated their union in the French mansion Chatau Miraval and, while enjoying their honeymoon in Malta, they filmed by the sea, their second film together.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with all their children on their wedding day File, Archive

Marital happiness lasted just two years and, as if the phrase “till death do them part” had served as a kind of curse, in 2016 Angelina Jolie signed the divorce papers. After years of carrying the title of “the dream couple”, the truth began to come to light.

Before mentioning what happened after the divorce, it is necessary to talk about what happened before. More specifically, from the fight that would have led the actress to make the decision to separate.

In 2016, Angelina Jolie signed the divorce papers TOLGA AKMEN – AFP

In 2016, while traveling on a private plane back to California with all their children, who were then husband and wife, they got into a fight that ended in physical and verbal violence. According to Jolie’s statements, he would have grabbed her head and shaken her while accusing her of ruining the family. Frightened, the older ones wanted to know what was going on, and when they asked their mother if she was okay, Pitt yelled at them and he threw beer at both her and the children.

The incident was reported, but the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services ruled there was no evidence of abuse. Seven years later, an anonymous person under the name “Jane Doe” requested the documents of the case from the FBI again and these were leaked to the press, revealing more details of that day.

Chateau Miraval, the French vineyard where the wedding of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt took place and that, years later, legally confronted them AP

In August 2022, to what was already known, it was added that the actor hit one of his children in the face, hanged another and when Angelina tried to stop him, he pushed her against a seat, injuring her elbow and back. According to what she herself said in her statement, “He felt like a hostage on the plane.”

People close to the actor assure that such “Jane Doe” was the actress of Interrupted innocencewho seeks to hurt Brad Pitt with events from the past while they face in Justice for the custody of their children -a situation even more complex due to the actor’s alcoholism- and by the Château Miraval, the winery they bought together and that won a lawsuit against Jolie for selling her share without consulting her ex-husband.

At the moment, the duo that knew how to conquer Hollywood continues relentlessly in the face of justice and, once again, they showed that happy endings are usually more typical of the big screen than of real life.