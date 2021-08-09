News

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, heated quarrel over (their) wine

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

You love someone. Together you form one of the most beloved couples in the world. You are two actors with exorbitant cachets. At the height of your story, you decide to appear together a wine estate in the south of France, an enchanted place. Isn’t that your story? Maybe because it’s that of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The two own the estate Château Miraval, purchased at the time of their marriage and where they produce (of course) wine. Well, after the children and their custody it is precisely this investment that makes them quarrel. She no longer wants to do business with the ex, he does not want her to sell 50% of the shares (which are part of a company based in Luxembourg). Second Fox News, Brad would have “easy life” at the moment since there is a temporary restraining order on all the couple’s assets, blocked until the end of the dispute. Will Angelina be able to anticipate the times? And to think that those vineyards will have been the scene of passionate kisses between the two. Now the wine must have become vinegar.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: your contribution is fundamental

Your support helps us to guarantee our independence and allows us to continue to produce quality online journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is fundamental to our future.
Become a Supporter too

Thank you
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Loading...
Advertisements

Payments available

Previous Article

Antonella Elia confesses to Belve: “Lele Mora squeezed me and threw me like a lemon”

Next

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

402
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
373
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
348
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
325
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
293
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
284
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
278
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
270
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
256
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
253
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top