Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, heated quarrel over (their) wine

You love someone. Together you form one of the most beloved couples in the world. You are two actors with exorbitant cachets. At the height of your story, you decide to appear together a wine estate in the south of France, an enchanted place. Isn’t that your story? Maybe because it’s that of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The two own the estate Château Miraval, purchased at the time of their marriage and where they produce (of course) wine. Well, after the children and their custody it is precisely this investment that makes them quarrel. She no longer wants to do business with the ex, he does not want her to sell 50% of the shares (which are part of a company based in Luxembourg). Second Fox News, Brad would have “easy life” at the moment since there is a temporary restraining order on all the couple’s assets, blocked until the end of the dispute. Will Angelina be able to anticipate the times? And to think that those vineyards will have been the scene of passionate kisses between the two. Now the wine must have become vinegar.