Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in the convict movie: 5 things to know about ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’

Long before they became Mr. and Mrs. Pitt they were Mr and Mrs Smith. The convict film that made people meet and fall in love Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt has become a cult for being the kick-off of the most glamorous love story of the last twenty years whose dramatic ending still has its aftermath six years later with legal events, the fight for custody of the children and the battle between the two exes who got involved with the FBI. Trying to forget everything that happened afterwards can be traced back to 2005 when this romantic comedy about a husband and wife couple, spies unbeknownst to their respective agencies mandated to kill each other, sparked the spark. of passion and messed up another marriage, Brad’s to Jennifer Aniston.







It wasn’t supposed to be Angelina Jolie

And to think that the protagonist shouldn’t have been Angelina Jolie. Before her, many other colleagues had been considered: Nicole Kidman (held on set de The perfect woman), Cate Blanchett, Catherine Zeta-JonesPitt’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow and even a gay version with Pitt and Tom Cruise (Mr. and Mr. Smith, but it was probably a joke). Instead, the two found themselves on the set: she is 30 years old and already two ex-husbands, he the story (already in crisis) with his wife Jennifer.

Podcast Lovers – Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

From Hitchcock to on-set chemistry

Loosely inspired by an Alfred Hitchcock film Mr. and Mrs. Smith (1941), the thrill master’s only screwball comedy, the film was written by Simon Kinberg (who became famous for his work on the series of films about X-men) and directed by Doug Liman (a series of action films from Bourne Identity with Matt Damon to Fair Game – Spy Hunt with Naomi Watts passing through Edge of Tomorrow – Without tomorrow with Tom Cruise). The screenwriter said he got the idea listening to the marital crisis of two of his friends. The bored couple of middle-class spouses hides the double life of paid killers, but the opening of the film is on the marriage counselor’s sofa because the relationship is in crisis. The chemistry between the two is clear to whoever is on the set starting from the director and, although officially the couple is formed only after the divorce from Jennifer Anistonactually it is just behind the scenes of the action comedy that the passion explodes.

Mixed reviews but boom at the box office

The film, which arrived in theaters on June 10, 2005 in the United States and December 2 in Italy, was welcomed by mixed reviews but achieved great success at the box office. The film, which had exceeded the budget forcing the director to put his money into it, in fact grossed 500 million dollars worldwide. For years it was the highest grossing of both superstars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, but was later surpassed by World War Z for Pitt and Maleficent for Jolie.







The possible sequel and the last film of the couple

For years there has been talk of the possibility of a sequel, the same couple – both producers – were involved in the project but declared themselves dissatisfied with the proposals that the writers had brought. In June 2010, six years before the separation, Jolie had declared that she and Pitt wanted to explore the possibility of a sequel to the film “but there was nothing original” in the proposals that had come to them. Thus the second and last film together (exactly ten years later Mr. and Mrs. Smith) was By the sea, which Jolie also directed. Crushed by critics and rejected at the box office, the film recounted another marriage crisis, that of an American couple in the 1960s. Jolie was Vanessa, a former dancer and Pitt Roland, a writer in crisis: on vacation in the south of France, the two try to piece together the pieces of a relationship at the end of the line and try to find passion through friendship with a couple of young spouses. “When I was writing I had no idea we were going to stage it, so I felt free. I was so happy that he wanted to try this with me,” said Angelina. “It was a great challenge, the biggest he has ever undertaken,” Brad said. And to review today all the melancholy of certain sequences it is inevitable to think that in Vanessa and Roland there was a lot of them.

The TV series with Maya Erskine and Donald Glover

The project to transform Mr and Mrs Smith in a TV series was announced about a year and a half ago by the Prime Video platform. The protagonists will be Maya Erskine (after Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s farewell, Fleabagfor creative differences) e Donald Glover (the Lando Calrissian of Alone) for a reboot, as the Americans call it. Also in the cast John Turturro, Paul Dano And Michaela Coel. Virtually nothing is known about the plot and how faithful the series will be to the cult film. Glover himself signed it with the screenwriter Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo) and is currently in pre-production.