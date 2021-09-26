Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: it’s a battle for French vineyards

The now former Brangelina quarrel over the vineyards of Chateau Miraval, the property in France in which they married, now the subject of litigation.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie they would be in a legal battle for theirs French vineyards, in Provence, on the Chateau Miraval estate.

An estate worth over 150 million dollars, which after the divorce in 2019 the ex-spouses kept at 50 and 50. But apparently the “Maleficent” star would now try to resell his half of the property without first allowing the ex-husband to exercise his right of first refusal on the purchase.

In reality, the owners of the estate are not exactly Messrs Pitt and Jolie, but two companies controlled by them, Quimicum (for his part) and Nouvel (for her). “It is worth mentioning that, for the past four years, Nouvel has not acted in the best interest of Quimicum by systematically delaying the approval of the annual accounts and the renewal of the manager,” says the complaint filed on behalf of Brad Pitt.

In short, which couple wouldn’t fight over a castle in Provence with acres and acres of fine vineyards? And then, let’s talk about a symbolic castle, being that the place where the ex Brangelina got married in 2014. A bit like when it comes to giving things back to the ex, it’s not an easy thing to do, and maybe it escapes us. even some skirmishes. Except that here we are dealing with skirmishes worth millions of euros.