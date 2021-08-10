Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston ready to testify in favor of the actor

An endless and millionaire legal battle, the one between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The two actors, after the divorce, compete for legal custody of the children and the dispute is further weighed down by the accusations of domestic violence that Angelina Jolie has moved towards her ex-husband. There is, however, a surprise element: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s ex, told her colleague that she was ready to testify on his behalf.

As the Mirror reports, Jennifer Aniston, 52, announced to his former partner, five years his senior, that he was available to testify in court. “Immediately after the domestic violence allegations were made public, Jennifer called Brad to let him know that she would be by his side, always and in any case” – explains a source close to Jennifer Aniston to the Mirror – “In addition, he told her that he was ready to appear in the courtroom, even though she knows very well that he would never go so far as to ask him. Angelina Jolie’s latest accusations have devastated Brad Pitt and Jen’s closeness is a cause for great relief in a dark moment.

The harsh accusations of Angelina Jolie have never been officially denied by Brad Pitt. To worsen the situation of the actor there is also the recent testimony of the eldest son of the couple, Maddox, which confirmed the episodes of domestic violence committed by the father.

