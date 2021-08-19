Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, meeting at home for the sake of the children – Corriere.it

Last week Brad Pitt showed up at the home of his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, for a face-to-face meeting, in an attempt to try to resolve their differences in a way that is not exactly friendly, at least civil and thus put an end to the very personal. War of the Roses that the two have been fighting for four years for custody of their six children (Maddox, 19; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 14 and the twins Vivienne and Knox, 12). Brad arrived at the property in the afternoon and it was impossible not to see him in his sporty white Tesla – an anonymous source told the Sun – and stayed there for about an hour and a half, then ran away from a private exit which, usually , does not use. He was clearly doing everything he could not to be seen.

The search for a truce for the children To tell the truth, during the lockdown, the 56-year-old actor made frequent forays into the Los Feliz enclave, but then relations with Jolie returned to an all-time low, also thanks to Pitt’s decision to summon 21 witnesses to speak on his behalf in the lawsuit. for custody of the children, in an attempt to convince the judge to establish shared custody (now the boys spend most of their time with the 45-year-old actress). Leaving Angelina was like dying, the actor had said, admitting he went into depression after the separation due to the accusations of abuse and alcoholism that were made against him. Addiction problems that the actor worked hard to resolve by entering therapy for the sake of his family.



