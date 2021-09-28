News

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: the new photos of their daughter Shiloh

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

It seems like yesterday that, with those plump lips and blond hair, she made the world fall in love in the arms of mum and dad. But fourteen years have passed since the birth of Shiloh, the first natural daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Today the little girl she is 14 and is already talked about. Beautiful like her parents, she seems to have a particularly strong character, so much so that she decided, some time ago, to live gender free and to be called John.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt: how much has she changed!

Last January 8th Shiloh Jolie she was immortalized on the streets of Los Angeles with her mother Angelina and her sister Zahara. An outing for women only for shopping, which has not escaped the paparazzi stationed nearby.

As the French magazine tells Gala, the exit of the Jolie-Pitt clan allowed to admire Shiloh and to see how much the girl has grown. Now that she is a teenager, she is practically unrecognizable. A great little woman, very different from the Shiloh we remembered.

Angelina Jolie

Shiloh with her mother Angelina a few years ago. Today it is very different (photo: AP)

Jeans, Converse and sweatshirt: Shiloh, a teenager like any other

Shiloh has a slender silhouette, just like the mother. And the blond hair, like the father. The face, covered by the mask, does not allow us to understand the similarity (even if, as always, the girl is practically a copy of Brad Pitt).

FIND OUT OTHER BRAD PITT NEWS

If she is all dressed up on the red carpet – she usually dresses with masculine looks, precisely because of her propensity to dress gender free, on the streets Shiloh chooses a style similar to that of her peers: denim shorts, black hoodie and Converse, just like the most normal and unknown city girl.

Loading...
Advertisements

And to think that Shiloh, born in Namibia in 2006, it risked not being there. As Angelina told in naggio 2020 in an interview on BBC Radio 4, when she was expecting the firstborn (among the natural children), she should have done a caesarean because the daughter was in position breech. Therefore, it is essential to make aultrasound. “I found out that the hospital where I was supposed to give birth didn’t have an ultrasound system,” the diva revealed.

angelina jolie

The first Shiloh Jolie Pitt of our life. Born in Swakopmund, Namibia, on May 27, 2006 we saw her on the cover of People, a newborn between mom and dad. Instagram photo

Fortunately, everything worked out for the best, without complications. And Shiloh, mom and dad’s pride, grows up quickly, carving out a space of her own between two parents with a decidedly heavy personality.

WATCH THE GALLERY:

SHILOH JOLIE-PITT: THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS

BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE, PHOTOS OF A LOVE THAT NO LONGER EXISTS

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

482
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
435
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
306
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
305
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
299
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
293
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
293
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
286
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
187
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top