Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: the new photos of their daughter Shiloh

It seems like yesterday that, with those plump lips and blond hair, she made the world fall in love in the arms of mum and dad. But fourteen years have passed since the birth of Shiloh, the first natural daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Today the little girl she is 14 and is already talked about. Beautiful like her parents, she seems to have a particularly strong character, so much so that she decided, some time ago, to live gender free and to be called John.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt: how much has she changed!

Last January 8th Shiloh Jolie she was immortalized on the streets of Los Angeles with her mother Angelina and her sister Zahara. An outing for women only for shopping, which has not escaped the paparazzi stationed nearby.

As the French magazine tells Gala, the exit of the Jolie-Pitt clan allowed to admire Shiloh and to see how much the girl has grown. Now that she is a teenager, she is practically unrecognizable. A great little woman, very different from the Shiloh we remembered.

Jeans, Converse and sweatshirt: Shiloh, a teenager like any other

Shiloh has a slender silhouette, just like the mother. And the blond hair, like the father. The face, covered by the mask, does not allow us to understand the similarity (even if, as always, the girl is practically a copy of Brad Pitt).

If she is all dressed up on the red carpet – she usually dresses with masculine looks, precisely because of her propensity to dress gender free, on the streets Shiloh chooses a style similar to that of her peers: denim shorts, black hoodie and Converse, just like the most normal and unknown city girl.

And to think that Shiloh, born in Namibia in 2006, it risked not being there. As Angelina told in naggio 2020 in an interview on BBC Radio 4, when she was expecting the firstborn (among the natural children), she should have done a caesarean because the daughter was in position breech. Therefore, it is essential to make aultrasound. “I found out that the hospital where I was supposed to give birth didn’t have an ultrasound system,” the diva revealed.

Fortunately, everything worked out for the best, without complications. And Shiloh, mom and dad’s pride, grows up quickly, carving out a space of her own between two parents with a decidedly heavy personality.

