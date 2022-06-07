Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the reason for the new battle

Still at loggerheads: since the separation in 2016 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue to fight, this time the reason for the dispute is again the winery of which the two – in 2008 – bought together a stake.

The ex-wife, in fact, according to the actor would have damaged the reputation of the winery by selling his half of the shares to a stranger.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, because they are at loggerheads again

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2008, when they were still one of the gold couple in Hollywood, had bought shares of a winery in the south of France, in the same area where they then celebrated their wedding in 2014 and where they spent many family holidays. How does it know People the actor claimed that the ex-wife would have “tried to inflict damage”Intentionally by selling its share of the shares.

In addition, Brad would also add that both had “agreed to never sell each other’s interests in the family share without the consent of the other.”

People came into possession of the documents, which were filed in the last few days in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County by the legal team of Pitt, in which it is stated that for the actor the vineyard has become a “passion” project and that the actress and ex-wife Angelina Jolie contributed “nothing to the success”.

Then the lawyers reported that “Jolie carried out the alleged sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating Pitt’s contractual rights.” Plus she “She tried to coerce Pitt into teaming up with a stranger and, even worse, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.”

Already in October 2021, at the time of the sale, Brad Pitt had made it known that he disagreed. Now he is asking for compensation, but the figure has not been quantified. The amount in fact is “to be proved at the trial” by asking that the sale be declared void and that the question be submitted and examined by a jury.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the battle of the exes

Since their separation in 2016 (with the divorce petition presented by the actress) there is no peace between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the two exes in fact they clashed on several fronts. Including that for custody of the children: initially Judge Ouderkirk had established joint custody for the couple. But a few months later the situation was reversed. In fact she the actress had claimed that she would give battle, and so she did until she obtained full custody of Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

An issue that went hand in hand with the sale of the shareholding in the winery. It looks like the new one subpoena by Brad Pitt against his ex-wife is just a new step in a legal battle that the two Hollywood stars are pursuing from different points of view.

Now Angelina Jolie has been cited for the following charges as reported by People: breach of the implicit contract; violation of the quasi-contract, invoked in the alternative; breach of the implicit pact of good faith and fairness; abuse of rights pursuant to Article 6-1 of the Luxembourg Civil Code; unlawful interference in contractual relationships; unlawful interference in potential business relationships; and constructive trust.

The question arises: what will still happen between the two now ex for some time?