Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny exchange blows in the trailer for ‘Bullet Train’

As the title of this note says, and as strange as it may seem, Hollywood actor Brad Pitt and Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny star in the new trailer for the film ‘Bullet Train’, which features top-level actors such as they are Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz, and Michael Shannon, to name a few.

‘Bullet Train’ (Bullet Train), was presented by Sony Pictures with the images of Brad Pitt aboard a train, involved in a funny fight since it must take place in silence due to the rules of transportation. In this way, it has been marked that what we will see the most in this film is humor.

It is during the same scene, that Benito tries to attack Pitt with a sharp dagger, becoming an epic moment to see these two personalities sharing on the big screen.

The synopsis says: “Five assassins aboard a fast-moving bullet train discover that their missions have something in common”, so the narrative will be centered on these five characters who find themselves trapped on this bullet train. Each one will receive a pseudonym so as not to be discovered and to be able to carry out their mission.

It will be so that the objectives of each one will begin to intertwine and will be resolved just before the train reaches its final destination. On the other hand, some scenes from the film circulated at the Las Vegas Comic Con, where Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny can be seen fighting again, this time in a car, reflecting that it will not be just a fight that they will have. these two.

Bullet Train is an adaptation of the novel Maria Bītoru (Maria Beetle) by Kōtarō Isaka, and is brought to the big screen by David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw), who is also directing the film. Bullet Train is produced by Brad Pitt and also by Antoine Fuqua.