Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny get into a fight in the Bullet Train trailer

After several months of delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everything is ready for Bullet Train to hit theaters in mid-July. The thriller directed by David Leitch is based on the novel María Beetle, by Japanese Kōtarō Isaka, and stars Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny, who engage in a harsh confrontation in the official trailer.

Sony Pictures announced that Leitch, who was behind Deadpool 2, had been chosen to direct the film in June 2020 and the following month, the participation of Brad Pitt, who in turn is also part of the production, was confirmed. Only in October did production begin and in November the shooting, which went through some complications due to the health situation.

The story focuses on five assassins who travel on a train from Tokyo to Morika and who, as the hours go by, discover that their respective missions have something in common: to find a silver briefcase that will immerse them in action and adventure experiences. fights that will put your life in danger.

The cast includes Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, and Brian Tyree Henry. While the performance of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the reggaeton player known as Bad Bunny, generates expectations, since since the third season of Narcos he is making his way in a new discipline. After his appearance in the Mexican series, the Puerto Rican author of hits like Yonagumi and Dákiti received praise but also much criticism. However, that did not make him shrink, on the contrary, he insists on continuing to project himself as an actor, surrounded by great figures.

For his part, Pitt is in a very productive moment, in recent days it transpired that he will produce Beetlejuice 2, without Tim Burton as director, but with Michael Keaton and Winona Rider as protagonist. He is also starring alongside George Clooney in a movie for Apple TV, for which both actors decided to take a pay cut in order to make sure it is released exclusively in theaters.

“It was an exciting time because it got to be one of those rare bidding wars that happen every once in a while, and it ended up being pretty extreme, and Apple came up with a big number for Brad and me, but we told them we were willing to charge least, as long as we can guarantee we can get a theatrical release, and they agreed,” Clooney revealed in an interview with Deadlin. “I think there are ways to ensure coexistence. I really think there are ways to live together, and it is essential. There are films that are enjoyed more on the big screen, surrounded by people,” he detailed and gave as an example a comedy that is shooting alongside Julia Roberts, which in his opinion will work better in theaters than from home.