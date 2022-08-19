Entertainment

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are BOYFRIEND? These would be the TESTS of their supposed romance

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 10 2 minutes read

For a few days on social networks a small rumor has been circulating in which it is ensured that Brad Pitt Y Emily Ratajkowski are a coupleCould it be that these two actors will form the new Hollywood media couple? Here we share a series of tests that confirm this supposed romance; and well, it can be said that they do not look bad together.

It should be noted that both actors are currently single, for their part Brad Pitt He has been separated from Angelina Jolie for seven years, since then he has not known a partner. While Emily Ratajkowskihas just signed the divorce with Sebastian Bear-McClard, the father of her son, the separation was due to the fact that he was unfaithful to her on several occasions

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 10 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Stromae bodybuilder in his new clip with Camila Cabello: he reveals the secret of his physical transformation (video)

6 mins ago

The documentary of the life of Selena Gomez will arrive this year

17 mins ago

Illness, accident… the actors had a hard time on the set

18 mins ago

Daughter of Antonio Banderas boasts ‘bikini body’ in Italy

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button