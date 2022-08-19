Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are BOYFRIEND? These would be the TESTS of their supposed romance

For a few days on social networks a small rumor has been circulating in which it is ensured that Brad Pitt Y Emily Ratajkowski are a coupleCould it be that these two actors will form the new Hollywood media couple? Here we share a series of tests that confirm this supposed romance; and well, it can be said that they do not look bad together.

It should be noted that both actors are currently single, for their part Brad Pitt He has been separated from Angelina Jolie for seven years, since then he has not known a partner. While Emily Ratajkowskihas just signed the divorce with Sebastian Bear-McClard, the father of her son, the separation was due to the fact that he was unfaithful to her on several occasions

What is known so far supposed romance of the two actors, is that both Brad pitt What Emily Ratajkowski they have had several dates; this was made known on reddit where a user started the rumor, however, days later this was confirmed by several more users. And it is that, the tests wich material are they made a couple They focus on an Instagram story where it was claimed that Pitt had attended a luxury restaurant on numerous occasions to dine with a model.

However, until now nothing had been defined, but a few days later, Instagram users replied to what was said, ensuring that the model with whom they had been dining Brad pitt in this luxurious restaurant it was Emily Ratajkowski; In addition, to make these more accurate tests of supposed Romancesome screenshots were shared.

So far it is not known if it is a rumour, since neither Brad Pitt neither Emily Ratajkowski they have said nothing about what was exposed on social networks; In addition, no photos have come to light that confirm that they are a couple. So for the moment we will have to wait for the actor and the model to say if they are dating and that they have this Romance which has been talked about so much.