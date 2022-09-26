Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are getting to know each other better amid their divorce, says website – Monet

+



Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski (Photo: Getty Images; reproduction / Instagram)

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are getting to know each other better Page Six.

According to a Hollywood insider close to the celebrities, rumors that the 31-year-old model and the 58-year-old actor would be “dating in secret” have been generating speculation “for a while”. “Brad isn’t dating anyone. [Pitt e Ratajkowski] were seen together a few times,” he pointed out.

The contact noted that the ‘Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood’ star “has been seen with other people” in recent times and has not embarked on any serious relationships so far. But also left in the air the possibility of the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie soon to make a commitment to Ratajkowski: “Stay tuned”.

Actor Brad Pitt at the launch event for Bullet Train (2022) in Los Angeles (Photo: Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

These claims come after the British magazine OK! to report that Pitt and Ratajkowski were approaching. “Brad was having a crush on Emily at Vanity Fair’s 2020 Oscars party,” a source said. “They weren’t in a private area or anything, but they chatted with friends around.”

However, the insider noted that Pitt didn’t make much headway at the time because Emrata was still married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares her one-year-old son Sylvester. Thus, Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband would only have gone after the model after she announced her separation.

“He asked her out, and she said yes. She always thought Brad was cute, and thought, what did she have to lose?” pointed out the informant.

Brad Pitt had his divorce from Angelina Jolie announced in 2016. Since then, the actor has been fighting legal battles to settle all the details of the separation, including custody of the six children he shares with her (Maddox, 21; Pax, 18). ; Zahara, 17; Shiloh, 16; and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 14) and the status of the properties they shared, such as the vineyard they shared in France, Château Miraval.

Emrata filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in July after rumors surfaced that the actor and producer had had an extramarital affair. They have been married since 2018.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (Photo: Getty Images)