Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are “secretly” seeing each other

New surprise couple on the horizon. According to the Page Six portal, Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski would be seeing each other “in secret”. However, the publication ensures that the relationship is not yet serious: they are not yet Bratajkowski, but “stay tuned”.

Rumors about a possible courtship between the actor, 58, and the model, 31, are growing in the US media. also the magazine People echoes the budding relationship: “The friends aren’t sure if it’s serious.” But he assures that, according to a source, “they are spending a lot of time together lately.” For now, neither of the two protagonists has made any comment on the matter.

Brad Pitt with Ana de Armas on September 8 at the Venice Film Festival ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

A source consulted by Page Six insists that they are not yet a couple, and that “Brad is not dating anyone” but that he and the model “had met on a couple of occasions.” He also says that the actor has been dating “other people” in recent months and that he is not seeing anyone in particular. And although it is unknown who these women could have been, the names that the American press is considering are: the Swedish singer Lykke Li (36), the actress Alia Shawkat (33) and the artist Andra Day (37).

“The friends are not sure if the thing is serious, but they are spending a lot of time together lately,” says the American press

According to this information, Brad Pitt would have been the first to take the step to stay with Emily Ratajkowski. “He asked her out and she said yes. She had always thought Brad was cute and, from her point of view, she had nothing to lose,” reports the magazine. the protagonist of bullet train separated from Angelina Jolie years ago, although he is still immersed in legal battles with the actress for the custody of their children and for some properties they had in common.





Despite his split from Jolie, the magazine People assures that the actor is “living his best life given the circumstances”. “Brad has dinner with his youngest children when they are all in LA. Since the children are older now, they have their own lives and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them,” a source explained. Jolie and Pitt, who were declared legally single by a judge in 2019, are parents to Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

Ratajkowski has recently started divorce proceedings with producer Bear-McClard, 41, from whom he separated this summer. One of the reasons for her breakup is that he would have been unfaithful to her. The couple separated after four years of marriage and a son together. “It was Em’s decision. She is doing well. She is strong and focused on her child. She loves being a mother,” a source explained to the magazine. People last July.

Emily Ratajkowski on the catwalk in Milan on September 23 Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty

The model, author of the book My Body, referred to herself in a recent TikTok video as a “single person who is thinking about dating and stuff.” Meanwhile, Pitt continues to focus attention on her love life since he is a single man.

read also