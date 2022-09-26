Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Dating Rumors: ‘Stay Tuned’

More about: brad pitt Brad Pitt launches Le Domaine skincare line, inspired by ex Gwyneth’s Goop Angelina Jolie’s $250m lawsuit claims Brad Pitt ‘seized’ French winery in revenge for divorce FBI not expected to reopen Brad Pitt case after explosive Angelina report Brad Pitt all smiles as photos of alleged Angelina Jolie bruises surface

They’re not Bratajkowski yet, but “stay tuned.”

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have dated several times, sources confirm to Page Six exclusively, but the duo are not officially dating.

There has been speculation online that Pitt and Ratajkowski, who filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, earlier this month, have been “secretly dating.”

But a Hollywood insider with knowledge of the situation tells Page Six of the couple: “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anyone. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] They have been seen a couple of times together.”

The source notes that Pitt has also been “seen with other people” in recent months and is not dating anyone in particular.

However, the film’s source cryptically adds: “Stay tuned.”

There has been heated speculation about Pitt’s love life ever since his split from Angelina Jolie. Cobra Team / BACKGRID

It is unclear when the encounters between the 58-year-old “Bullet Train” actor and the 31-year-old model took place.

A source claimed that OK! Magazine in late August from Pitt and Ratajkowski, “He asked her out of it and she said yes. She always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw him, what did she have to lose?

Ratajkowski has filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.GC Images

Pitt is still going through his seemingly never-ending and contentious divorce from Angelina Jolie, while Ratajkowski is divorcing Bear-McClard, 41, after he allegedly cheated on her.

Page Six broke the news in July that the now estranged couple were splitting after four years of marriage. Bear-McClard has not commented publicly on the cheating allegations.

“People have been speculating about this for a while,” a source tells us about Pitt and Ratajkowski’s relationship. ImaZins via Getty Images

Ratajkowski, author of the book “My Body,” referred to herself in a recent TikTok video as a “recently single person who is thinking about dating and stuff.”

Pitt, meanwhile, previously sparked heated speculation about his post-Jolie love life, with rumors that he’s dated singer Lykke Li, “Arrested Development” alum Alia Shawkat and actress Andra Day.

But all the rumors have been denied.

Page Six confirmed in 2020 that he had a brief relationship with model Nicole Poturalski.

Representatives for the stars did not comment or contact us.