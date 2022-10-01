Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski: is the romance real?

With legal disputes with Angelina Jolie ongoing, the actor may have found love with the 31-year-old model. Know all the rumors about this scandalous relationship!

Since Brad Pitt confirmed their separation with Angelina Joliethe actor has become the most eligible bachelor of Hollywood. In this sense, rumors have emerged about different relationships and alleged love affairs in which the acclaimed interpreter would have been involved. This week, the turn has been Emily Ratajkowskithe 31-year-old model who could have conquered the heart of the protagonist of Bullet Train.

At 58 years old, the actor is going through a great work present. After the release of The lost City Y Bullet trainBrad Pitt prepares for the imposing premiere of Babylon, the film written and directed by Damien Chazelle, also starring Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire. But all these professional projects still leave room for love. In this way, the rumors that something else is happening between this particular duo do not stop growing.

According to a People source, the performer and model “they spend a lot of time togetheryes”. However, they added that “his friends aren’t sure if this is serious” Because they “they don’t seem to be formally dating”. Although their representatives refused to talk about this possible romance, everything would indicate that they are trying to hide a potential relationship between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski that could be controversial for many.

Is that the actress and businesswoman, according to Page Six, requested earlier this month her divorce before the Manhattan Supreme Court. After four years of romance with the film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, the couple ended their relationship in June this year. After having their first son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, in 2021, they are now focused on completing the process in good terms.

As for the romantic life of Brad Pitt, a source from People assured that the actor is “living her best life despite ongoing legal disputes with her ex Angelina Jolie”. In this way, he insisted: “Brad has dinner with his younger children when they are all in Los Angeles since the older ones are older, they have their own lives and friends. Brad still has a pretty good relationship with them”.