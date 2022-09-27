Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski, new couple and Rihanna returns

09.26.2022 7:59 p.m.

Rihanna will perform at halftime of the Super Bowl 2023

New bombshell in the music scene: after more than seven years disappeared from music and since he released his last album, Anti, Rihanna returns through the front door. The artist has been selected to give the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show the next February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Rihanna Instagram post / @badgalriri

Paz Padilla turns 53 surrounded by her family

Paz Padilla celebrates her 53rd birthday today, Monday, September 26. After going through a very difficult stage in her life, both personally and professionally, the comedian has spent this very special day surrounded by her family: his daughter, Anna Ferrerwho has dedicated a nice post to him on social networks, with his new illusion, Frank Medinahis sister Sol Padilla and his great friend Xoan Viqueira.

Paz Padilla / EP

Doña Sofía returns to Mallorca for her work for the environment

After his last public appearance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II with King Juan Carlos II and his son Felipe VI and Doña Letizia, Queen Sofia has returned to Mallorca to continue with its work to raise awareness and collect marine waste aboard the scientific sailboat Toftevaag, belonging to the Alnitak association, within the framework of the Libera project.

Doña Sofia in Majorca / EP

Ester Expósito and Nico Furtado pose together for the first time

After a year since their relationship began, Ester Expósito and Nico Furtado have finally decided to pose together in a photo call. They have done it precisely Milan Fashion Week. While she has worn a long red dress of infarction, he has appeared with a all black lookgiving off both a lot of elegance in their first public appearance as a couple.

Ester Exposito and Nico Furtado / EP

Zayn Malik’s ‘unfollow’ to Gigi Hadid

In the 21st century, a unfollow It is the ultimate proof that a relationship is over. And of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid it was already more than finished. But now, the former member of One Direction It was given unfollow to the model after knowing the rumors of a possible relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The viral traditional dance of Mary and Frederick of Denmark

The princes Mary and Frederick of Denmark have replaced Queen Margaret in the traditional banquet from his country after he tested positive for covid after attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. In this celebration, there was Dance Les Lanciers, a traditional dance that is performed in a quadrille. A dance that has gone viral on social networks due to its complicated steps.

Jason Alexander explains why he crashed Britney Spears’ wedding

After the altercation that supposed that the ex-husband of Britney SpearsJason Alexander sneaked into his wedding with Sam Asghari and spent two months in prison, the man wanted to explain why he did it: “I couldn’t let her get married after what we had talked about for the past two years. But she wasn’t there to cause harm. I just went to talk to Britney and make sure she was okay and that this was what she wanted.”

Singer Britney Spears / INSTAGRAM

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski dating?

After all the fuss over the legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelinait seems that the actor would have already found a new illusion: Emily Ratajkowski. As stated by different US media, the couple would be “secretly dating”. Apparently, there are many rumors that point to they have been seen a couple of times together. Will they be the new Hollywood couple?