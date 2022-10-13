Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski: rumors of romance, secret meetings and an invitation impossible to refuse

Rumors of romance between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski: secret meetings and an invitation impossible to refuse (Reuters-Getty Images)

They are not yet Bratajkowski, but it could happen in the not too distant future. Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been on several dates in recent daysas confirmed by sources to the site Page Six exclusively, however, they clarify that “they are not officially dating.”

For several days it has been speculated that the eternal Hollywood heartthrob, 58, and the top model, 31, who filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, earlier this month, they have been “going out secretly.

“There has been speculation about this for a while. Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been seen together a couple of times.said the informant to the aforementioned medium.

Emily Ratajkowski looks chic in an orange mini skirt paired with a tank top and black cowboy boots on a stroll through New York (The Grosby Group)



Page Six she doesn’t mention in her article which city the two have been spending time in, but she’s been in New York lately and then last week she went to Italy for the Versace show. On Sunday Pitt was in Paris.

But it looks like Emily isn’t the only one, as the source said she’s also “has been seen with other people” in recent months. And then he added that she’s not really dating “anyone in particular.”

In August, OK magazine also claimed that Pitt was getting closer to Ratajkowski: “He asked her out and she said yes. She always thought Brad was cute and what did she have to lose?

Meanwhile, Pitt is divorced from Angelina Joliebut he is still in a legal battle with her over custody of their four minor children: Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14. Two of the boys are now adults: Maddox is 21 and Pax is 18. .

Brad Pitt at the premiere of ‘Bullet Train’ in London (Reuters)

Jolie filed a lawsuit with the FBI in April, anonymously, as Jane Doe, requesting documents related to the investigation against Brad Pitt to find out why no criminal charges were filed against her ex., whom she had accused of physical and verbal assault on her and her children during a private flight in 2016.

The actress told the agents how the violent incident was. She claimed that Pitt was “angry” from the moment they boarded the plane from Nice to the United States with his six children. In addition, she provided photographs of his alleged injuries to the FBI.

Jolie filed for divorce four days after the incident.

In November 2016, the FBI made the decision to close the investigation and not file charges against Pitt over the alleged incident. He was also cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

Emily recently filed for divorce from her husband and father of her child, Sebastian Bear-McClard, amid rumors that he had cheated on her.

On Tuesday, the model got into the scandal of Adam Levinewho acknowledged that he had inappropriate chats with other women while his wife is pregnant with their third child, assuring that it was wrong to blame the “other woman”.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard (The Grosby Group)

Ratajkowski defended Sumner Strohthe influencer who accused the singer of having an affair with her, arguing that Levine, 43, is “twice his age” and criticized his alleged behavior as “predatory and manipulative.”

“I don’t understand why we keep blaming women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about women in their 20s dealing with men in positions of power twice their age. The power dynamic is so skewed it’s ridiculous. Also, if you’re the one in the relationship, you’re the one who’s obligated to be loyal.”

“So, they are to blame. And it is literally designed to keep women apart,” she added.

“This is a big problem in our culture right now is that we just say, ‘Oh, men are monsters, they’re terrible, they’re horrible. We don’t hold them responsible and then blame other women, we ask women to improve their behavior instead of just saying that men need to change their behavior. It’s sexism, it’s classic misogyny. Period”, opined the model in a video that she posted on TikTok.

Ratajkowski, author of the book “My Body,” referred to herself in a recent TikTok video as a “recently single person who is thinking about dating.”

