Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski, surprise couple?

Sometimes the rumors are just that, but others are corroborated. Although to reach an official confirmation it seems that there is still some time, or at least for now. The portal Page Six has exclusively revealed that the model Emily Ratajkowski and the actor Brad Pitt would be getting to know each other beyond a simple friendship. “Stay tuned”, has indicated the digital that has released this unexpected information. “They have been secretly dating,” she added.

A source close to the potential couple has revealed that “people have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anyone. They (Pitt and Ratajkowski) have been seen a couple of times together. The source has also pointed out that Pitt has also “been seen with other people” in recent months and that he is not dating anyone in particular. It has not been the only American media that has echoed the news, the magazine People He has said for his part that “friends are not sure if the thing is serious.”

But he has emphasized that, according to a source, “They’re spending a lot of time together lately.” However, none of the protagonists has spoken about it and there is also no graphic material to support this theory that, if true, would become one of the surprise couples of this 2022.

The model was married to producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, who cheated on her on several occasionsGTRES

A few weeks ago it was announced that the model had decided to separate from her husband, the film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard after several rumors that pointed to various infidelities on his part. Also, Emily hadn’t been wearing her wedding ring for some time and, after several weeks of speculation, People confirmed the divorce. According to a source close to Ratajkowski, the couple recently broke up. “It was Em’s decision. She is doing well. She is strong and focused on her child. She loves being a mother », assured. Others insisted that the last infidelity had not been the first, but that the producer would have been cheating on his wife for years and mother of their only child together, Sylvester, barely a year old.

Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie, It was one of the most stable marriages on the Hollywood scene for several years. They met in 2005 and the spark between them jumped during the filming Mr and Mrs smith, But in 2016, their relationship took a 180-degree turn and they made the decision to continue on different paths, to the point that they are still immersed in a tough legal battle. Two years ago the name of the interpreter of Troy was related to the model Nicole Poturalski. In fact, they were seen together on several occasions, but after several meetings the relationship did not materialize and they broke any bond that united them. Now, it remains to be seen if we are really facing the birth of a new couple, the one formed by Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowsi.