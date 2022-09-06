Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski would be secretly dating

Kenya Sanchez

05.09.2022 17:40:00

Courtship in sight! International media are reporting that Brad Pitt has decided to give love a new chance this time with one of our favorite models, Emily Ratajkowski and according to close sources “they are having a great time together”.

Knowing about the sentimental status of the actor from ‘One upon a time in Hollywood’ is a novelty since after his breakup with Angelina Jolie (a drama that is not over yet) he has maintained a very discreet profile.

On the other hand, Emily is also usually quite reserved and after the release of her book ‘My body’ and her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClardthe model has preferred to focus on her work.

That is why when rumors of a possible romance emerged, the alerts were immediately turned on and the press began its investigation with its closest circle.

It is known that the new couple has been dating for a few weeks in secret and according to the international media, the Oscar winner was the one who took the initiative and asked her out after a long time that Emily was his crush.

And it is that according to sources close to the actor, the model had caught his attention since the 2020 Oscars after partyhowever by then she was still married to the independent film producer.

Apparently the model got not only the cameras and spotlights pointed at her by posing in a white two-piece set. And although after that day they met again at other events, Brad refused to approach her out of respect for her civil status.

However, as soon as he found out her love affair with Sebastian ended this yearHe didn’t let much time pass before he made his first move and asked her out.

Although there is an age difference between the two (Emily is 31 years old and Brad is 38 years old), they assure that both have spent a great time together and that they could formalize their relationship in a few more weeks.

It’s unclear how long ago they started dating, though. this must have been after julyWell, in the middle of the month it was announced that her marriage to Sebastian had come to an end.

Until now they have not been seen together, because they have taken great care to keep a low profile.