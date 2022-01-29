Brad Pitt and George Clooney, the confession displaces the whole world: they did it

The two Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney have decided to give up part of their compensation for a just cause.

The choice made by Brad Pitt And George Clooney it could start a trend that can save the world of cinema from that decline that seems inevitable today. The costs of the films are more and more and the revenues deriving from the classic box office sales of tickets are always lower. A trend that has been going on for decades and that has reached a critical situation in the last two years due to two factors: the first is the progressive increase in streaming services, the second and most influential was the pandemic and the forced closure of salt.

We have reached a historical moment in which it is precisely the streaming platforms that ensure the stars of cinema for new films and in which, therefore, a part of the films that could drive the sector do not come out in cinemas. If we add to this productive and commercial phenomenon, the fact that the restrictions for the covid make the viewing in the room less pleasant, we understand how we could have reached a point of no return.

So how to safeguard the cinemas and that wonderful habit of getting together with friends to see the latest film released? The only way is to continue to bring the most impactful films, those with the most popular actors or the most celebrated directors, to theaters. To ensure that the production companies opt for this solution, however, all the protagonists of this wonderful world need to do their part.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney forgo part of their salary to safeguard theaters

Although it is actually convenient to be able to take advantage of all the latest releases from the sofa at home and it is cheap that they are included at no additional cost in the subscription, going to the cinema has a completely different flavor. A recent example provided this Spider-Man No Way Home, the 2021 blockbuster film that thrilled and held the spectators in suspense, who were able to experience intense moments that only a collective vision can provide.

The choice made by Brad Pitt and George Clooney regarding their next film could be an example to all the actors of Hollywood and not only that and could be a way to safeguard this beautiful experience. As explained by the stars themselves in a recent interview, at the time of marketing the film an auction was created, which was won by Apple TV with an economic offer above a lot compared to the others.

Faced with the figure, the two actors agreed to give up part of their engagement: “It was an exciting moment because one of those strange bidding wars that happen every now and then was born around the film, and in the end in this case it is It was pretty extreme, because Apple came with a really big amount – explains Clooney – They proposed it to me and Brad, and we both agreed that some of that money could be spent on distributing the film. So, the bottom line is that I think there are ways to allow cinema and streaming to coexist ”.