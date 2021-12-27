Brad Pitt and his daughter Shiloh, the only one who remained close to him after the end of the marriage with Angelina Jolie

If the legal battle for custody has seen Brad Pitt come out defeated in favor of Angelina Jolie, the star of Troy he still got his personal victory: daughter Shiloh is madly in love with her father (just as he is of hers) and she can’t wait to see him again. A demonstration of affection that of the 15-year-old that comes after years in which Brad has been described by many as a violent, anaffective and completely disinterested father towards his six children who, until today, seemed to be all against him.

But just when Pitt seemed to be more alone than ever, it was his daughter Shiloh who, of all his five brothers (i.e. Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne and Knox), is the one who most resembles the 57-year-old actor, you want for the blue eyes, the blond hair, the bright smile and the restless nature, just like that of dad Brad.

After appearing alongside mother Angelina on the red carpets in Rome, London and Los Angeles at the premiere of Eternals, film where Jolie plays the role of the warrior Thena, today Shiloh seems to be determined to “distance herself” from the star of Maleficent to put herself in a position of absolute neutrality that allows her to be in favor of both parents without having to take the side of one and the other.

A desire that, however, does not seem to be shared by his brothers, with whom he would even have quarreled in an attempt to convince them to spend the upcoming holidays with their father. “Christmas is very sad for her as she just wants her family to get together. His older brothers refuse to see Brad, while Zahara almost never does “, told an insider, who then added how the girl forgave her father because she was eager to relive him like in the old days, when Angelina and Brad were a close-knit couple, united, devoted to family and children, who grew up together with love and dedication.

“Shiloh’s view is that everyone makes mistakes and that everyone should be forgiven. Her older brothers, however, disagree with this thought and insist that she does not know half of what happened between their parents and for this reason they are inclined to give Pitt another chance, “he said. concluded the source referring to the fact that at the time of the divorce between the actor of Fight Club and the star of Tomb Rider Shiloh was only 10 years old, so many things either he does not remember or he has not experienced them.

