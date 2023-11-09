Brad Pitt and his girlfriend were very ‘affectionate’ at the first event they attended together

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon attended a public event together for the first time last weekend. The couple chose the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s 12th Annual Art + Film Gala for their first appearance at a society event, though they refrained from posing together for photos. Eyewitnesses said that both of them behaved very affectionately towards each other during the evening.

According to a source told ‘People’ magazine, Pitt, 59, and Ramon, 33, created a warm atmosphere and evidence of a stable relationship. She commented on the interaction between the ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ star and the jewelry designer, “They are very happy and together. They enjoy each other’s company and had a great time together at the ceremony. ”

Other attendees of the event confirmed that Pitt and De Ramone appeared to be a solid couple that night. “They were extremely affectionate, they laughed and joked with everyone around them,” said another person who was part of the feast. “Looked like they were having a good time,” he concluded. Despite their desire to be seen together during the event, they avoided officially posing as a couple in front of the media.

The celebration, co-hosted by Eva Chow, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, paid tribute to David Fincher, whom the actor has previously praised, having collaborated with him on iconic films.

The celebration not only marked a high point in the Los Angeles social calendar, but also capped a momentous year for Pitt and De Ramon after a summer filled with romance and camaraderie. “They really enjoy each other’s company and are very interested in each other,” a source close to the couple tells ‘People’, emphasizing the strength of their bond.

The love story between Pitt and Ramon, which began around November 2022, seems to be a result of their common friend. Their relationship took off after they were spotted at a Bono concert in Los Angeles and since then, they have only strengthened their union, now confirmed by their recent public appearance on the stage of the LACMA Gala.

Who is Ines de Ramon?

More than being recognized for her relationship with Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon made her mark in the world of fashion and jewelery design. She currently serves as the Director of Sales at Anita Co Jewelry, a Los Angeles-based jewelry brand that has created jewelry for celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, and Mandy Moore.

In her personal life, before she was seen with the Hollywood actor, she was married to Paul Wesley, best known for his role in the series ‘The Vampire Diaries’. They married in 2019 and after being together for a few years, decided to go their separate ways. The breakup, which was presented to their followers in a statement, was described as a consensual decision and done discreetly five months before going public.

Brad Pitt, for his part, kept his love life relatively private after his highly publicized split from Angelina Jolie in 2016. However, it was rumored that he had a brief and discreet romance with model Emily Ratajkowski. This alleged romantic meeting was described as a series of dates that did not formally result in a stable relationship.

