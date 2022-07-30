Brad Pitt and his single life: parties, conquests, movies and millionaire investments

After his mediatic and lengthy divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has finally started a new stage in his life. Sources close to the actor revealed that the Hollywood star has gone out to have fun again and point out that he enjoys several of his great passions.

the actor of Bullet Train He is just as happy outside as inside the workplace. According to the magazine Peoplethe performer immerses himself in a variety of creative activities and spends time with friends.

“He has a great group of artist friends in Los Angeles that he hangs out with. And he is dating, but he is not in a serious relationship, ”said a source close to the American media, regarding Brad’s occasional conquests on those nights of enjoyment.

Brad Pitt will turn 59 on December 18. (VALERIA MACON/AFP)

Referring to the current bond with his six children – Maddox (20), Pax (18), Zahara (17), Shiloh (16) and the twins Vivienne and Knox, 14 – the same informant noted: “Brad has dinner with his oldest children. small when they are all in Los Angeles. Since the children are older now, they have their own lives and friends, but he has a very good relationship with them.”

On the other hand, it was reported that the Oscar winner is committed to continuing to support more than attractive film projects with his company Plan B, and also has fun being part of films in which humor and action predominate. “Brad is having a great time promoting Bullet Train”, a friend commented. “It is a great project for him after the pandemic. The filming schedule was intense and challenging. He feels very happy with the film”.

Bullet Train arrives in theaters next Thursday, August 4, and features performances by Pitt, Bad Bunny, Sandra Bullock, Michael Shannon, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Zazie Beetz, directed by David Leitch.

After some statements were revealed in July where Pitt hinted that he was leaving acting, the actor had to go out to clarify his statements. “It seems that it was interpreted like this, as a retirement declaration. But that’s not what I meant. What I wanted to say is that I am already facing the last stretch, the last season. But in no case is it a withdrawal.

Sources claim that Brad Pitt is now enjoying being single more. (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“At my age, I already made enough mistakes. And hopefully I accumulated enough experience of what I did right, what I did wrong. Now I have to be able to apply that kind of wisdom. I go from movie to movie, and the last thing I did defines what I’m going to do next,” Pitt said.

millionaire house

The actor has also made headlines in recent days for his expensive acquisition of a house in California that is valued at tens of millions of dollars. This is the property called DL James House or Gamble House. Interestingly, what caught the attention was that Pitt will not live in the place, since he acquired it to promote tourism within it, since they are facilities that people can visit and even stay to learn about history.

The building, located on a cliff in the Carmel Highlands and built in 1918, cost the artist $40 million. The design was in charge of the architect Charles Sumner Green, very famous in the 20th century, so thanks to the talent with which he made it, it was acquired in 1999 by the Searock company, linked to the Chicago businessman Richie and his wife, Sharon. .

Brad Pitt is the protagonist of the new action movie ‘Bullet Train’. (JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP)

Pitt’s goal with this property is historic preservation.

“The mission of The Gamble House is to inspire the public’s appreciation and understanding of architecture as fine art through the example of it, the most complete and best-preserved work of American Arts and Crafts architects Charles and Henry Greene,” it said. you can read on its website.

As for its characteristics, it is built of sandstone and granite and with high-end wood. Although it underwent a remodeling, it still preserves some old details of what was the first version, such as the engravings on the walls, the tiled roof and the incredible views with access to the sea. In addition, it is decorated in a rather rustic style that attracted the attention of the actor, who adds another property to his list, only this time for a different purpose.

