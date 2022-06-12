Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton team up to bring Formula 1 to the big screen

Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt united to bring Formula 1 to the big screen

Sport and cinema will come together once again thanks to Brad Pitt and Lewis HamiltonBritish racing driver. The men They will produce a film together inspired by Formula 1which will star the Hollywood star and directed by Joseph Kosinski, who was in charge of Top Gun: Maverick.

The plot of the feature film, which can be seen on Apple TV, focuses on the character of Pitt, a retired racing driver who becomes a mentor to a promising youngster in the sport. Thanks to this, the former runner will be able to make his last bet on glory on the track.

Hamilton, who became a seven-time world champion, decided to join Plan B Entertainment, a Pitt company, to participate in the business. Also participating in the project are screenwriter Ehren Kruger and producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

The film, which still has no title, was born after Kosinski met Hamilton through Tom Cruise, while they were filming the Top Gun sequel in 2021.. Once they both agreed, the process of looking for a screenwriter began and, finally, the summit meeting with Pitt took place in November 2021, where the director convinced the actor to join the team.

The premiere of the feature film will also mark a precedent in the history of digital film distributionsince after five months of negotiations, Apple and the producers finished closing an agreement unlike anything that has been done so far, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The key to this deal includes a theatrical distribution component, but instead of a token release in a small number of theaters or a one-day, one-date release, the film would have an exclusive – and global – run of at least 30 days before release. reach the Apple TV+ platform. To achieve this, it will be necessary to have a distribution partner, which is not yet defined.

While Apple has already released movies in theaters, like Wolfwalkers which was available in theaters for 30 days and The Tragedy of Macbethwhich lasted 21 days, were small-scale premieres, not massive ones, as this project will be, which will begin shooting in the coming months.

Beyond this project that is brewing, Pitt has some major releases in the coming months. Bullet Train, a particular action film that will bring him together for the first time with Sandra BullockIt is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. In addition, a few weeks ago it was released in theaters The lost City, an adventure in which he also shared the screen with Bullock. In that film they also participate Daniel Radcliffe Y channing tatum.

For the remainder of the year, the heartthrob will star Babylon, the new feature film Damian Chazelle (author of La La Land). Although the story is still a mystery, it is known that it will take place in the last days of silent Hollywood, together with the beginning of sound films. In this project, the interpreter will act accompanied by Margot Robbie, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, Jean Smart, Jeff Garlin, Flea Y Spike Jonze.