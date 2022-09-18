Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie surprise in Babylon | SOCIAL NETWORKS

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie surprise and lose control in “Babylon”. In the midst of excess, parties and intimacy, famous Hollywood actors show that they are willing to cause chaos and break the rules in order to achieve their ambitious goals.

with great talent, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt forge a dynamic and perfect duo that lives in the midst of scandalwhich traces the rise and fall of the characters during a moment of decadence and debauchery that is lived in Hollywood in the early 1920s.

This is the new bet of the well-known actors who star in “Babylon”, a film by director oscar Winner, Damian Chazelle, who has been in charge of “La, la, land”. In this proposal that is about to be released, Margot and Brad play two actors who do not know the limit.

Margot plays the aspiring actress Nellie LaRoy, a girl who wants to become a movie icon and wants to enjoy all the pleasures of stardom such as money and partying. In turn, Brad Pitt gives life to Jack Conrad, who lives in his own flesh the transformation from silent to sound cinema.

The story will center around a star of the seventh art who proves incapable of adapting to the new times. Nevertheless, Film critics They consider that Margot is never behind Brad, on the contrary, they walk hand in hand in this adventure.

She is one of the great contenders to obtain the Oscar at the next awards ceremony presented by the Hollywood Academy. As part of the cast appears Tobey Maguire, Diego Calva, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Jean Smart, Max Minghella, Katherine Waterston, Lukas Hass and Eirc Roberts.

Director Damien Chazelle revealed that Pitt and Robbie found their own role: “Part of the magic of working with them in these roles is that each of them felt that they could really make acting the most personal thing they had ever done…”.

As if that weren’t enough, the cast also includes Diego Calva; a young Mexican actor who played Arturo Beltrán in the Netflix series, “Narcos”. Diego will play Manny Torres, an ambitious actor, born in the United States of Mexican migrant parents, who is key to the development of the story. Paramount is scheduled to release “Babylon” in the United States on December 25.