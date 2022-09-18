Entertainment

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie surprise in Babylon

Photo of James James59 mins ago
0 37 2 minutes read

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie surprise and lose control in “Babylon”. In the midst of excess, parties and intimacy, famous Hollywood actors show that they are willing to cause chaos and break the rules in order to achieve their ambitious goals.

with great talent, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt forge a dynamic and perfect duo that lives in the midst of scandalwhich traces the rise and fall of the characters during a moment of decadence and debauchery that is lived in Hollywood in the early 1920s.

This is the new bet of the well-known actors who star in “Babylon”, a film by director oscar Winner, Damian Chazelle, who has been in charge of “La, la, land”. In this proposal that is about to be released, Margot and Brad play two actors who do not know the limit.

Margot plays the aspiring actress Nellie LaRoy, a girl who wants to become a movie icon and wants to enjoy all the pleasures of stardom such as money and partying. In turn, Brad Pitt gives life to Jack Conrad, who lives in his own flesh the transformation from silent to sound cinema.

YOU CAN READ: Gwen Stefani in Lyn May mode, her face is different

The story will center around a star of the seventh art who proves incapable of adapting to the new times. Nevertheless, Film critics They consider that Margot is never behind Brad, on the contrary, they walk hand in hand in this adventure.

She is one of the great contenders to obtain the Oscar at the next awards ceremony presented by the Hollywood Academy. As part of the cast appears Tobey Maguire, Diego Calva, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Jean Smart, Max Minghella, Katherine Waterston, Lukas Hass and Eirc Roberts.

Director Damien Chazelle revealed that Pitt and Robbie found their own role: “Part of the magic of working with them in these roles is that each of them felt that they could really make acting the most personal thing they had ever done…”.

As if that weren’t enough, the cast also includes Diego Calva; a young Mexican actor who played Arturo Beltrán in the Netflix series, “Narcos”. Diego will play Manny Torres, an ambitious actor, born in the United States of Mexican migrant parents, who is key to the development of the story. Paramount is scheduled to release “Babylon” in the United States on December 25.

Follow us on

Throughout 15 years of practicing journalism, I have learned to listen and get involved with people, and it has also allowed me to get to know places and tell stories that often remain forgotten. I have always said that this career allows you to get to know a little or a lot of everything: in the morning you can cover a press conference with politicians, in the afternoon a march and at night go to a cocktail or red carpet with the stars.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James59 mins ago
0 37 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Today, hand in hand with María Paz Lunghi – El Eco

3 mins ago

Fortnite: The Paradigm is confirmed to be Brie Larson

15 mins ago

Kidnapping movies that will make you feel claustrophobic

26 mins ago

Cyberpunk Edgerunners: Lucy sets out to conquer Netflix – here is her dubbing actress

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button