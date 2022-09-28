Brad Pitt and model Emily Ratajkowski would be living an affair, says magazine – 09/28/2022

09/28/2022 | 15:54





Brad Pitt may be living his first relationship since the separation from Angelina Jolie in 2019. According to the magazine peoplea source claimed that the 58-year-old actor and model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, are “spending a lot of time together”.

However, the source says that friends of the potential couple “are not sure if it’s something serious” and that the two “don’t seem to be formally dating” despite dating.

Also according to the vehicle, Pitt would be “living his best phase” even going through a legal dispute with his ex-wife. Angelina is filing a billion-dollar lawsuit against him, alleging mismanagement of the Chateu Miraval winery, purchased by them in 2008 and located in the south of France.

In addition, a fight between the former couple reached the FBI. They would have had a disagreement inside a plane and Angelina reported that she was physically and verbally assaulted by her then husband. Pitt denies the allegations and, so far, is found not guilty by the agency.

Model Emily Ratajkowski has gone through an even more recent breakup. According to documents obtained by Page Six, she filed for divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in early September.

They had been together for four years and would have broken up in July of this year. However, as the vehicle informs, the request for divorce would have been contested by the filmmaker and the terms of the separation would still be in dispute between the two.