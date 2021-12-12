News

Brad Pitt and the movie about the world of racing (with Lewis Hamilton)

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Brad Pitt – Credit: Sthanlee B. Mirador / IPA / Fotogramma

CINEMA

December 12, 2021

from Giovanni Teolis

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, former director of “Top Gun: Maverick”

While Lewis Hamilton the umpteenth world championship of his career is being played on the track, in Hollywood there is talk of the possibility of making a film about the world of racing inspired in some way by the experience gained by the multiple British champion.

And Hamilton himself, although precise details are missing, it seems that he was first involved in this project.

An ambitious film that we are talking about these days, also for the personalities who are said to be involved: to interpret the main character there would be Brad Pitt, while Joseph Kosinski, former director of the next Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise, he will be behind the camera. Mega producer Jerry Bruckheimer and screenwriter Ehren Kruger, who worked with Kosinski on Maverick, are part of the project.

Needless to say, the possible making of such a film has sparked a war between studios and streamers in order to buy the distribution and broadcasting rights. A multi-million dollar war. According to some sources, offers would have arrived from Paramount, MGM, Sony and Universal studios and from Netflix, Apple, Amazon and even Disney streamers.

