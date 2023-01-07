Brad Pitt and the romantic vacations “naked” with his girlfriend, Inés de Ramón

Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón, closer than ever

In November 2022, Brad Pitt he began to appear relaxed before the flashes with the jewelry designer Inés de Ramón. At the time, a source close to the 32-year-old told People magazine that she and Pitt, 59, had been “dating for a few months.” According to a close friend of the designer, “Brad is very interested” in herwho had just dealt with the separation from her husband, the star of The Vampire Diaries, Paul Wesley. “They met through a mutual friend. She is very nice”, assured the source months ago.

At present, the relationship was strengthened to the point that Pitt and De Ramón decided to celebrate the New Year together in Mexico. According to Page Six, who published the images of the couple, both seemed unconcerned before the flashes of the paparazzi, who captured them at a luxury resort in Los Cabos, where they are vacationing.

While the businesswoman was topless near the pool, Pitt read a book with great concentration. In other postcards, he was seen reading what appeared to be a script and also chatting with his girlfriend, who repeatedly came out of the water to continue sunbathing next to her partner.

De Ramón, in addition to being a businesswoman, is also a model, and two months ago she was photographed with the protagonist of The fight Club at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles, where they attended a benefit concert organized by Bono, the leader of U2. A person close to Pitt told People that the two “recently started dating,” but added: “It’s not an exclusive relationship.”

Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón last year, at the exit of the U2 concert

“Inés is cute, funny and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys her spending time with her”the source shared. This year, on the other hand, everything would seem to indicate that the status of their relationship would have changed. Regarding Brad’s new girlfriend, De Ramón graduated from the University of Geneva in 2013 and, after graduating, moved to the United States, where he took an Integrated Nutrition course. De Ramón is the director of sales for Anita Ko Jewelry, a jewelry brand that has created pieces for celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, and Mandy Moore. The young woman is a polyglot: in addition to English, she speaks French, German, Spanish and Italian.

De Ramón was married to Wesley, whom she married in 2019 and from whom she divorced last year. In September, a representative for the couple confirmed to the media that they had been living apart for several months. “The decision to separate is mutual and it happened five months ago,” he said in a statement. For his part, Pitt, who divorced Angelina Jolie in 2016 with legal battles involved, was recently linked to model Emily Ratajkowski. As it became known in the middle of this year, the actors were “secretly dating” for several weeks, but never formalized.

Brad Pitt’s 59: celebrating with his girlfriend

Brad Pitt celebrated his 59th birthday with his girlfriend, Inés de Ramón – Credits: @The Grosby Group

On Sunday, December 18, the actor turned 59 and celebrated with Inés de Ramón. It was a very intimate celebration, indoors, but the flashes caught them anyway after enjoying a romantic evening. The birthday boy wore a gray shirt, matching pants and white shoes, and the businesswoman was seen wearing a tan coat with a stuffed interior. Despite carrying several gifts in her hands, the actor did not stop hugging his girlfriend before getting into his vehicle and thus concluding the celebration.

The couple’s embrace, caught on camera – Credits: @The Grosby Group

A few days ago, it was revealed that the actor, a self-confessed fan of architecture, expanded his real estate catalog and bought an amazing property in the Californian town of Carmel Highlands. It is a house of approximately 300 covered meters known as “Seaward”. Its name means “Guardian of the sea”, precisely because is on the edge of a giant cliffideal location for a movie star to spend his days without interruptions.

Brad Pitt bought a century-old house located on a cliff in the Carmel Highlands, on the central coast of California, for an amount of 40 million dollars – Credits: @Alexander Vertikoff Photography / FACEBOOK

In addition, it was reported that the actor paid 40 million dollars for the property. According to the statements of local real estate agents, the operation ranks as one of the most outstanding that has ever been closed in that area of ​​the United States. The origin of the property dates back many years, when the renowned architect Charles Sumner Greene designed and built, in 1918, at the request of writer and magnate DL James. Currently, it belongs to Pitt, whom we will surely see there on a day off with his brand new partner.

