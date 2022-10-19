Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Château Miraval, by Martí Saballs

Owning a winery has been one of the most rewarding aspirations for those who have managed to save a few million euros over time. Actors, singers, athletes, businessmen and varied personalities became insatiable to get their land in privileged areas of the Old Continent and compete, as far as possible, with the winemakers of a lifetime. From Gérard Depardieu to Joan Manuel Serrat, Lluís Llach, Ronaldo Nazário and Andrés Iniesta. They are a few names recognized for having invested in Spanish lands. At his side, they recruited the best winemakers on the market to enhance their wines, where ‘marketing’ became a more than powerful weapon to be able to sell. Some continue with the project and others have failed.

In Europe, the most famous purchase operation and followed in 2008 by the most dynamic and glamorous duo in Hollywood: the couple formed by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. They bought the Château Miraval estate in Provence, one hour and 15 minutes from Marseille, for 28.4 million dollars. It includes 500 hectares of land, of which 60 hectares are devoted to vineyards.

This estate was known beyond the microcosm of wine. In the 1970s, its then owner, French pianist and composer Jacques Loussier, turned Miraval into one of the meccas of the great groups and singers of the moment. Through his recording studios they passed Sting, The Cure, Sade, AC/DC… but it was the group Pink Floyd who made it a definitive place of worship. Here they recorded part of The Wall in 1979. Since then, the Pink Floyd wine brand was created, which has lasted to date. Today, a bottle of Miraval rosé from the British group is sold from 20 euros. To date, Pitt has continued to use the studios for his film and audio recordings. A few centuries before, in the XIII, Saint Thomas Aquinas, the scholastic philosopher, he also spent time at this historic estate.

The separation of the two movie stars, announced in 2016, has filled tens of thousands of pages. The divorce process is being one of the most followed on the planet. In the midst of the claims, the debate about Miraval’s real estate and winery, which a fictional series could not overcome. According to Pitt, Jolie sold the 50% she had in Miraval Russian businessman Yuri Shefler, a 20-year opponent of Vladimir Putin and owner of the wine producer Tenute del Mondo (also a subsidiary of the Stoli beverage group) without his permission. Pitt sues Jolie and this countersues Pitt, accusing him -among other things- of not having managed the property well. In the middle of her mess: her accusations against him of mistreatment of common children and alcoholism, where the Miraval wines must have had some fault.

It gives the impression that the duel between the two will continue and that the future of Château Miraval is open. This week, one of the great Spanish winemakers confessed at a lunch that buying it would be the wish of many in the sector. Its value now? Incalculable. Typing ‘Angelina’, ‘Brad’ and ‘Miraval’ into a search engine is to delve into an infinite sum of information that dwarfs other current affairs. Miraval bottles generate an already mythical interest which, pardon the daring experts, can almost only be compared to Pol Roger champagne, the favorite of Sir Winston Churchill.