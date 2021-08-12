News

Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie divorce: he could lose Shiloh

Brad Pitt (57) and Angelina Jolie (45) are about to meet again in court. Maybe they won’t cross physically. But the case for the custody of the six children is about to take a new step.

The parties to the case and/or their lawyers are about to meet again. And a “move” by Shiloh Jolie Pitt would not play in her father’s favor. Indeed…

angelina jolie

Shiloh Jolie Pitt has been living with mum Angelina Jolie (45) since she “threw” Brad Pitt out of the house. Tension between the two had been high for some time, but a quarrel between Brad and Maddox, Shiloh’s older brother, caused the situation to flare up. No physical violence, apparently, but on the family’s private jet the drunken star lost control… Photo Getty

Brad Pitt: Shiloh and the surname deleted

Indeed. Shiloh Jolie… Because according to the Mirror, the fourteen-year-old natural daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie would removed his father’s last name from his private social media account. And this is just a few days before a new hearing. The one that would definitively establish (at least hopefully) how the two ex will have to organize custody of the children.

Shiloh and her brothers and sisters live at mom’s house. But for months they have been seeing (quite) regularly the father. During the spring/summer lockdown he, who lives not far away, was seen entering and leaving the residence that his ex-wife shares with his children.

And for Shiloh’s own birthday, on May 27, he would also organize a pizza party at his home. With the celebrated and the brothers / sisters (perhaps even Maddox, the most “tied” to mom) at dad’s house for a whole day.

angelina jolie brad pitt

In July 2006, Madame Tussauds of New York recreated the birth of Shiloh… Photo Getty

Shiloh Nouvel, “she to whom she belongs”

Shiloh’s fate, after all, seems to be written in the name. Shiloh Nouvel, in Hebrew, means “he to whom he belongs.” And this, since the parents separated in September 2016 seems to be just “the problem”.

She was the one who suffered the most. In love (and corresponded) as she was with Brad Pitt ever since, a few months later, he was holding her in his arms in Budapest. While Mom was filming Spy

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt with Shiloh, in Budapest in 2007. Photo LaPresse

An anonymous source, reports the British tabloid, confided that, even if Shiloh renounces the surname Pitt, the judges could favor the other party. That is, Angelina Jolie.

The unconscious affront

«It’s a huge affront to the father. It was certainly not wanted, but it really risks being a big problem for the actor. A kick in the teeth… For Brad who lives for his children it must be really painful: he must have hurt him», writes the newspaper…

The new Mr & Mrs Smith

These days it has been announced that Mr & Mrs Smith, the prisoner film that gave birth to the most beautiful couple in the world, in 2004, will become a TV series. We will see her in 2022 on Prime Video.

Starring, in place of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. He, african-american, is the protagonist of Atlanta on tv and Solo: A Star Wars Story at the cinema.

She is an absolute genius: protagonist / author / producer / creator of Fleabag.

But also screenwriter of the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, that we will see after the summer (we hope)… The story remains that of the two professional killers who, married, discover that they are such only when they have to eliminate one another …

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the premiere of Mr & Mrs Smith. It’s the summer of 2005 and they pretend not to be in love. Photo Getty

In 2004, on the set, the love was born between Brad, then married to Jennifer Aniston, and Angelina Jolie, back from the divorce from Billy Bob Thornton. And from the adoption, as a single, of Maddox.

A lifetime ago. A world. A love. A family makes…

Friend ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED


