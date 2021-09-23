Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie divorce: the war of the rosé is declared

A never ending story… The new battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is full of bubbles. The war of the rosé, headline the French who are directly involved. And that benefit with the title and the story of the legendary film with Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner (The War of the Roses)… Because the ex-most beautiful couple in the world, having set aside the practice of “child custody” for a while, is waging a new war. New and old together.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and the fate of Miraval

Now there is Miraval up for grabs. Intended as a rosé / rosé wine that they continue to “sign” together. And as a 140 million euro estate in which they produce it… The wine (and champagne, too) to which Brad Pitt has lent all his charm: face and body, as a testimonial.

Which is what surrounds it the location of their fairytale wedding. The castle in the photo of the two of them happy surrounded by their children. All together, sitting on the steps of one of the internal stairs. Almost like a secret passage. Smiling. Him who embraced everyone. she with the dress decorated with children’s drawings. It was August 2014.

The two are still co-owners of the estate located in the Var. Secondo Page Six, his lawyers would have presented to the courts in Luxembourg the evidence that she would try to sell her share without warning him. Which goes against the agreement the two had signed. She would do it in an “indirect” way, putting her company Nouvel (Shiloh’s middle name) on the market, the “legal” owner of her share. One way, in fact, to circumvent the agreement so Brad Pitt and his lawyers must always be informed of the actions and intentions of the ex-spouse …

When the Brangelina family made love and wine, and not war

Even the deal, like the castle, belongs to the past. To the couple’s previous life, the one in which they loved each other. They made love and not war. In 2013, when the divorce was a nightmare that no one could even imagine, the two agreed on the division of 50 percent of the property. And on the communication of every action that concerns you … Above all the sale of your share to third parties.

The successful champagne

Because that’s what this is about. The Château Miraval estate was bought by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt for nearly millions of dollars. In addition to being a sight, he owns a large and renowned winery. Several wines produced on its hills have received awards. Last but not least, the rosé champagne Miraval Rosé that the ex couple had launched on the market with a brand new label. Shortly before the separation, in September 2016.

