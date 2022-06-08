Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie in court

Angelina Jolie had “malicious intentions” towards her when sold to a Russian oligarch hers these from their wine estate in the south of France, to which she knew he was very attached.

These are the accusations made by Brad Pitt who took his ex-wife to court in Los Angeles. The two Hollywood stars in 2011 collaborated with a family of French winemakers to produce the “Miraval Côtes de Provence”, named after their castle in the town of Val, near Correns in the Var, in eastern France.

The 500-hectare estate, 50 of which are vineyards, was acquired in 2008. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married there in 2014, after years of living as a couple, before filing for divorce in 2016, which since then. has drawn into a long court battle, which also includes custody of their six children.

In February, Brad Pitt filed a complaint against Angelina Jolie because, he said, he had sold his shares in October 2021 when the two stars “have agreed never to sell without the consent of one or the otherHe also accused her of “long ago” stopped contributing financially to the estate when she made this transaction.

In an updated version of the complaint, the plaintiff’s lawyers assure that “Jolie had malicious intentions against Pitt“carrying out this sale. Also under indictment Iouri Sheflerthe Russian tycoon owner of the alcohol brand that bought Angelina Jolie’s shares in the Miraval estate: according to Pitt’s lawyers he has “harmful intentions”, and keeps “personal and professional relationships with individuals who are part of Vladimir Putin’s intimate circle“and with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

In fact, Shefler has long argued in dissent with the Russian president.

