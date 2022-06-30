Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie Why They Break Up: The Trial

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: the story of their love story, why they broke up and the process that followed.

One of the most famous couples in the history of cinema was certainly the one formed by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Two of the most famous actors in Hollywood, who have shared their lives on several occasions and for many years, until they put an end to their marriage. However, the story between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has thrilled millions of fans, obviously very disappointed when this is over. But why did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie break up? We retrace their love story, to the end and what happened next.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: the love story

The Brangelina, nickname by which the couple was known, were together from 2005 to 2016. The two were photographed together on a holiday in Kenya in 2005 and immediately drove the rumors of gossip crazy. Probably the two met on the set of the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith in that same year, from there the spark and then the love story.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie therefore embarked on their relationship. A year later the couple’s first daughter was born, Shiloh Nouvel, followed by the twins Knox and Vivienne who came into the world in 2008. The two actors then married in 2014, but in 2016 the Brangelina love story is come to a conclusion.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie because they broke up

Of course, it made a lot of noise about the split between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Immediately many rumors spread about the reasons for this decision, with various sources telling of a rather disturbing reality. A few years later, the Interrupted Girls actress talked about that period in her life, telling the Guardian that she left Brad Pitt for the sake and safety of her children and had lived through very difficult times, with the decision that she is. been very painful.

It was a turbulent period that followed the separation, which began in 2016 and reaches its finalization with the divorce in 2019. The two ex-spouses have always tried to keep the matter confidential, also because a lawsuit was pending between them and therefore they could not reveal too many details of what had happened.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: the trial

As mentioned, the separation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was also followed by a lawsuit, with the two stars battling over custody of the children and a very expensive fortune to share. The final chapter of this battle came in February, when Brad Pitt sued her ex-wife Angelina accusing her of selling the shares in their winery without her consent and with the sole purpose of causing him harm. bad.

According to several American sources, the legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt could become the dispute of the next few times, taking the place of what was the trial concerning Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. America that loves drama is poised for an exciting new legal battle.