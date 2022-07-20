Brad Pitt arrived in a skirt at the premiere of his good movie, “Bullet

Brad Pitt is promoting his new movie “Bullet Train” in Europe, where together with Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, and more, they will tell the story of five hitmen who are on board of a bullet train traveling from Tokyo to Morioka, discovering along the way that their missions are not unrelated to each other.

For his promotion tour, the “Once in Hollywood” actor knows how to be the center of attention, like on every red carpet he attends, and this time he did it wearing a style rarely seen by the Oscar winner.

Brad Pitt arrived in Berlin for the premiere of “Buller Train”, and he did it with the best style, this time one of the biggest in Hollywood chose to wear ana brown knee length skirt, paired with a matching cardigan, pink shirt, and chunky military-style boots. And to further style his look, the 58-year-old actor accessorized his outfit with a group of layered necklaces as accessories.

The outfit took a ten, where in addition the actor from “Fight Club”, exposed his rarely seen tattoos and bragged about showing off her trademark blonde locks, which were styled in a voluminous tousled hairstyle.

This outfit represents a great bet, which without a doubt I wear in the best way, thus continuing with the informal style that had been worn since the promotion in Paris, because during his stay in the city of love, the actor wore an orange suit, brown t-shirt, white sports shoes and brown glasses.

While, for the premiere Brad Pitt wore a gray suit, a t-shirt of the same color and again sports shoes, glasses this time in black, the shoes and glasses being the casual badge that represents his style on tour.

Ahead of the Berlin premiere, Brad wore an amazing pink tracksuit, adding pops of colour, with a bright green zipper and yellow ribbon around the neck over a white t-shirt, with a pair of matching sneakers and stylish sunglasses. aviator.

A great success in terms of style that only Brad Pitt can achieve without much effort.

What did you think of Brad Pitt’s look?