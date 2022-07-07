Brad Pitt assures that he suffers from prosopagnosia, a kind of ‘facial blindness’, and that nobody believes him

It is a neurological disease that It prevents the brain from processing the information necessary to recognize, identify and perceive familiar faces. “A lot of people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them,” he says.

These are not good times for Brad Pitt (58) who in recent years has been chaining one misfortune after another since he separated from Angelina Jolie (47). To the problems to carry out the divorce, thes child custody fightsthe demand of his ex for domestic violence and child abuse or the lawsuit of the actor against the actress for selling his part of the Miraval vineyards in France to damage the company now we must add a delicate health issue.

Brad Pitt suffers from prosopagnosia, but he complains that no one believes him. It is a neurological disease that prevents the brain from processing the information needed to recognize, identify, and perceive familiar faces as they appear faded. Even in the most severe cases, the patient himself is unable to recognize himself in front of a mirror. On many occasions, patients have to resort to identifying signs such as scars, haircuts or a certain physical constitution, among others, in order to distinguish people.

The word comes from the Greek. Prosopon means ‘face’ and agnosia refers to ‘the absence of knowledge’. Since in 2013 the protagonist of Passion legends (1994) confessed the first symptoms in the magazine Esquire, the evolution of the disease has gotten worse. Although not formally diagnosed, Pitt has admitted that your condition makes it difficult for you to socialize.

“A lot of people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them.. They think I’m cocky, rude and self-centered. And it gets worse when I tell them to contextualize the moment we met, so they get even more offended,” he said in the latest edition of the American version of GQ.

By itself, the actor is a introverted person who likes to spend time alone and if he is with someone he preserves his intimacy to the maximum. He doesn’t do it out of snobbery. He likes to walk around the cities to admire the architecture and eat in the most typical restaurants away from the cameras and without the trappings of bodyguards. This is how he behaved, for example, on a visit to Madrid.

At the beginning of next year it is possible that he will return to our country to promote Babylonwhich narrates the transition from silent to sound film and that caused the ostracism of numerous stars by not having the voice that the public expected of them. This is what happened to John Gilbert, object of Greta Garbo’s desire in fiction and in reality. Pitt is very excited about this project that could become the culmination of a career that has lasted four decades, since on more than one occasion he has expressed his intention to retire as an actor. Along with Tom Cruise (60) and Leonardo DiCaprio (41) he is part of the group of the most powerful interpreters in the industry.