Brad Pitt, Bad Bunny, Sandra Bullock and more stars in the new trailer for “Bullet Train”

Five assassins travel on the same bullet train and discover that their seemingly solo missions are connected. (Sony Pictures)

Bullet Train is an upcoming action thriller directed by David Leitch (Dead Pool 2) who bases his story on the novel Mary Beetlewritten by the Japanese Kōtarō Isaka. Brad Pitt, bad bunnySandra Bullock, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada Y Michael Shannon make up the main cast. This Tuesday, Sony Pictures released a new trailer for the long-awaited film .

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The Oscar winner for once upon a time in hollywood is Ladybug and she will have to face other assassins while traveling on a bullet train. According to the official synopsis, the film follows “a down-on-his-luck assassin determined to do his job in peace after more than one of his assignments have gotten out of control. Fate may have other plans, however, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a bumpy road with deadly adversaries from across the globe – all connected, but with conflicting goals – on the world’s fastest train…and he has to figure out how to get off.”

Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny face off in a fight for “Bullet Train”. (Sony Pictures)

The previews shared so far make it clear that this Leitch proposal promises a lot of action and comedy in an extreme journey set in modern Japan. In fact, he is described as the most violent production in which he has participated Brad Pitt and shows him face to face with the very bad bunny , who was recently tapped to star in El Muerto within the Spider-Man universe. Also, he struggles in other fights with Aaron Taylor Johnson (also soon to be a Spider-Man villain), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals Y Atlanta) and more of these suspicious travelers going in the same direction as him.

Bullet Train It’s a film adaptation of a book.

The original plot of the film belongs to the pages of Mary Beetle (translated into English as Bullet Train), by Kōtarō Isaka, an author renowned for his work in the fictional mystery genre. While, the adaptation for the big screen was in charge of Zak Olkewicz, who is credited with the script.

The filming of the action thriller was in charge of David Leitch, the director of “Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw” and “Deadpool 2”. (Sony Pictures)

The film version of this famous book had the address of David Leitchthe filmmaker behind Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw and the second installment of dead pool. This same also appears as a producer along with Kelly McCormick and Antoine Fuqua; and the executive production is made up of Brent O’Connor, Ryosuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada and Kat Samick.

Official “Bullet Train” poster. (Sony Pictures)

Bullet Train It will hit theaters in Latin America on August 4.

KEEP READING:

Bullet Train: Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny star in the first trailer for this movie full of action and fights

One of the darkest productions of Guillermo del Toro has already landed on Netflix

top gun: why the volleyball scene was almost left out and other curiosities of the eighties film