“Brad Pitt beat me, they closed the investigation”

Accrued in the context of a no-holds-barred divorce between Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt, these new allegations could be the most high-profile case since Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Pitt’s ex-wife accuses him of beating her and sues the FBI for negligence: details the report on the alleged assault.

A new chapter follows the divorce between the story couple of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, currently engaged in an all-out fight for theexclusive reliance on children, currently held by Angelina Jolie but which Pitt is trying to overturn. The actress, however, now moves the most serious accusation since the divorce, matured according to the version of her – and on the same admission of Pitt – for the problems with alcohol of the actor and his psychologically abusive behaviors as a result of addiction. But now we also move on to physical accusations.

A anonymous lawsuit against the FBI presented by the anonymous “Jane Doe” – a fictitious name used in US law to keep the identity of an involved party secret – but associated with Angelina would accuse the Bureau of not having arrested Pitt after receiving an assault report from his ex-wife. CNN, which first announces the new lawsuit, got it exclusive excerpts from the 2016 report, largely censored. The episode refers to a private jet trip back from California with the six children. According to the version reported at the time by the actress, the actor was drinking heavily when she asked her to accompany him to the bathroom of the plane after an altercation.

Pitt’s name is omitted in the CNN report, but it is clear how Jolie’s ex-husband is being referred to. Once in the bathroom, he would “grabbed by the head and shoulders“, Shaken several times and slammed against the wall screaming at her:”He’s fucking this family“. At that point, two of the children – then all minors – “they were outside the door crying and asked, ‘Are you okay mom?’“. Pitt would have yelled in response: “No, Mom is not well. She is ruining this family. She is crazy“In response, one of the sons:” It’s not her, you are. “At that point, Jolie describes how the husband was going to “attack children“but she would have blocked him with a choking hold in the neck.

In the report, Jolie claims she suffered back and elbow injuries and attach a photo of the second, as well as a “rubbing burn“In hand. Pitt also reportedly reported to a scratch, which Jolie attributes to the scuffle while remembering only the taken in the neck. This is the version of the FBI through the spokeswoman Laura Eimiller: “In response to allegations made following a flight within the U.S. special aircraft jurisdiction that landed in Los Angeles with Mr. Brad Pitt and his sons aboard, the FBI conducted a review of the circumstances and no further investigations will be pursued and will not proceed to formally indict Pitt“.

These instead are the words of a spokesperson for the actor: “All parties have had this information for nearly six years and have been used in previous legal proceedings. There is nothing new here and it has no other purpose than to be a media gimmick meant to inflict pain“. Furthermore, the report states that “all parties agreed that the criminal charges in this case would not be prosecutable due to several factors“. The FBI now comments on CNN: “No charges have been filed in relation to this matter e it would be inappropriate to comment further“.

While there are many differences, this has just become the most high-profile case after the legal battle between Amber Heard and her ex-husband, with Johnny Depp returning to directing after 25 years thanks to rehabilitation at the Fairfax trial.