Brad Pitt bets on Andra Day. Disappointment for Jennifer Aniston



Who is Andra Day, the woman who bewitched Brad Pitt

It seems that Brad Pitt have a new flame that answers to the name of Andra Day, with whom he is said to have flirted with during the night of the Oscars. No flashback with Jennifer Aniston.

So, in the aftermath of the court victory over Angelina Jolie for joint custody of the children, Brad Pitt appears to have found who can fill his heart again. According to what was reported by the Mirror, the star was electrocuted by Andra Day, 21 years younger than him.

Born in 1984, Andra would have made Brad’s head spin to the point that, according to a source close to the actor, she would have been in his sights for a while. Then galeotta was the night of the Oscars where the two were seen flirting backstage. On the other hand, Day won the Golden Globe for Best Actress this year for her role as Billie Holiday in the film The United States VS Billie Holiday and received her first Academy Award nomination in the Best Actress section.

According to the insider, Brad and Andra seem to have exchanged mobile numbers: “It could be just work, but according to some friends of Brad Pitt they would form a formidable couple”.

The alleged meeting between Andra Day and Brad Pitt would have taken place a few weeks before the legal victory of the actor over his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie who did not expect the court to decide for the joint custody of the children and allow them to testify in the courtroom.

The flirtation, if indeed there has been, will however be a major blow for Jennifer Aniston, Pitt’s first ex-wife who recently starred in the reunion of Friends. Just remembering the times of the series, the actress confessed that the best moment she remembers of those years was the appearance of her ex-husband.

The Aniston and Pitt in the last year and a half have had several opportunities to see each other personally or virtually and every time they appeared very close, so much so that they hope for a flashback that, however, the new rumors seem to definitely deny. Moreover, Brad has been credited with other love stories recently such as the one with Nicole Poturalski last year.

We just have to wait to see any developments with Andra Day and in the meantime Brad will be able to enjoy the company of his friend George Clooney in France, provided that the deal for the manor with adjoining vineyard has gone through.

