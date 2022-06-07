Brad Pitt blames Angelina Jolie for selling Miraval

T.anto had loved each other as much as they now hate each other: the battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie not only does it not subside, it actually increases in intensity. The 58-year-old actor had already accused his ex-wife of having secretly sold their stake in their French vineyard to a Russian oligarch. But now he claims that he did it with “poisonous intentions”. That is in retaliation for the custody fight, Pitt’s lawyers say.

Brad Pitt, what his lawyers claim

Basically, according to the documentation filed in courtJolie allegedly sold her half of Chateau Miraval to a company managed by Yuri Shefler, owner of the Russian vodka Stolichnaya, with the specific intention of allowing the tycoon to acquire complete control of the property.

Who is the Russian oligarch

Despite Shefler’s attempts to dissociate himself from Putin’s actions, the oligarch appears to be on the list compiled by the US Treasury personalities who may be subject to sanctions. And his brand is also among the boycotted goods around the world after the invasion of Ukraine. According to documentation filed by Brad Pitt’s attorneys, the acquisition of Chateau Miraval can be considered a ‘hostile operation’, which by the way “Destabilizes and tarnishes the reputation of the brand by associating it with Shefler.”

Angelina Jolie’s intention: to inflict damage on Brad Pitt

In the papers filed in court, writes the British newspaper Daily Mail who had access to the documents, the plaintiff’s lawyers argue that Angelina Jolie’s motivation for the sale was to “inflict damage on Pitt” after joint custody. The actress therefore «prosecuted and then consummated the alleged sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark and knowingly violating his contractual rightsWhich would have had the right of first refusal on the purchase.

“La Jolie – continue the documents – he knew and imagined that Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval. And just as he had imagined, this is exactly what Shefler did, ”the lawyers point out.

A carefully constructed brand

“Ever since he claimed to acquire Jolie’s interest in Miraval, Shefler has launched a hostile takeover of the wine business. Destabilizing Miraval’s operations and trying to access the estate’s confidential and proprietary information for the benefit of its competitor, ”Pitt’s lawyers always write. Stressing further that “Miraval’s association with Shefler, who gained notoriety through ruthless business tactics and dubious professional associations, jeopardizes the reputation of the carefully constructed Pitt brand “

All this, the document reads, is “the direct result of Jolie’s illicit conduct. In violation of the parties ‘agreement, Jolie tried to coerce Pitt into teaming up with a stranger, and worse still, a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.’

Especially since, before the sudden sale to the Russian oligarch, Negotiations were underway to purchase the entire stake in the company – $ 164 million – from Pitt. According to lawyers, in April 2021 “the negotiations were at a very advanced stage, with an agreement on the price”. Then came the sentence for the joint custody of the children, and the sale to the Russian oligarch.

